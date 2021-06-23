Cancel
Schwarzman’s double tax speak

Blackstone Group CEO and Co-Founder Steve Schwarzman speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The government taketh away, but the government giveth, too. Blackstone (BX.N) founder Steve Schwarzman said an increase in U.S. capital gains taxes may fuel a bonanza for private equity firms like his. As family owners look to cash out now to avoid paying higher taxes later, the industry with a trillion-or-so dollars of unspent firepower stands ready to help. Blackstone recently did such a deal with Medline Industries.

Of course, President Joe Biden’s proposal to raise capital gains from 23.8% today to 39.6% for higher earners, according to the Tax Foundation, may not help Schwarzman’s personal bottom line from another angle: He still owns almost a fifth of the firm. Still, it’s a far cry from comments Schwarzman made a decade ago (and apologized for) when likening a potential tax code change to the invasion of Poland. He at least now sees a benefit, too. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

