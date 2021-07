When Pokémon Unite was announced last year during a Pokémon Presents, I was skeptical. As someone who has tried to get into the MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) scene multiple times, the idea of Pokémon going down a similar path didn’t really excite me. However, after spending some time with the Pokémon Unite network test beta (downloaded from the Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop), those concerns are gone and replaced with anticipation for the full release next month. These are my hands-on impressions of the Pokémon Unite beta.