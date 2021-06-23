Lumberton’s Locklear signs with Barton football

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton lineman Nokosi Locklear signs to play football collegiately at Barton during a ceremony at the school Wednesday, surrounded by his family.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton’s Nokosi Locklear didn’t have much of an chance to showcase himself in his senior season. Fortunately, he still earned an opportunity to play at the next level, signing Wednesday to play collegiately at Barton.

“It was just mainly how the coaches felt towards me,” Locklear said. “They actually looked at how I’d played and talked to my coaches about what I’d done throughout the year. As a lineman you don’t really get the spotlight too often, but they’ll actually look at how you work. It’s just a smaller type of school so it just works for me; it’s kind of like a hometown to me, and just being that close to people, having a small relationship and a tight group of people, just made it work.”

The lineman’s senior season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lumberton playing just three games, and losing all three, as the Pirates had to quarantine twice due to virus protocols. Locklear played just two of those three games.

“It kind of hurt just because everybody always thinks about that senior season, that magical season,” Locklear said. “Us only having three games, and me only playing in two of them, it kind of hurt going towards that. But Barton still saw me for who I was, they saw that I worked hard to get where I was, so they gave me a chance.”

“It’s been a whirlwind, with COVID and three games, and not really getting much film out there besides what you had previously,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “We challenged him and said ‘you’ve really got to show out when you get the opportunity.’ I’m glad Barton saw enough to take a leap of faith on him.”

The Bulldogs compete in NCAA Division II and just completed the program’s first season this spring. Barton will become an associate member of the South Atlantic Conference starting in 2022.

“With them just starting in the past five years, I’m having a chance to really set an example for the future,” Locklear said. “It’s kind of like the same thing we did here at Lumberton; we’re just trying to start rebuild our program.”

Deese touted Locklear’s size — he’s 6-foot-5 and 360 pounds — as an attribute that will help him at the next level, but said his character is an even more important trait.

“They’re going to get a big kid,” Deese said. “He’s a man. But he moves well for his size, and the character is the No. 1 thing I’m always going to miss about Nokosi. He’s a great leader and led by example; he’s a hard worker, always there and never missed. They’re going to get somebody that’s going to show up eager and ready.”

While Locklear’s senior high school season wasn’t as “magical” as he’d hoped for, he’ll realize his dream of getting to play college football this fall.

“Every kid’s goal when they’re coming up is to get to the next level,” Locklear said. “It’s just another step and I’m trying to get going.”

Newberry signs to NC A&T bowling team

Lumberton two-time state champion bowler Chloe Newberry signed recently to bowl collegiately at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

Newberry was captain of the Pirates’ wrestling team the last two years and won the state championship both seasons. She was selected for the North Carolina All-Star Bowling Team. She’ll be joining the Aggies’ nationally-ranked team.

She will enroll at North Carolina A&T as a merit scholar, and plans to major in kinesiology and exercise science with hopes of becoming a pediatric physical therapist.