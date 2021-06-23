Wrestling Mailbag: Projecting a Lineup, Redshirts and Facilities
We're deep in the offseason right now, so I thought I'd throw in a mailbag this month and answer some of your questions from Twitter. Haas is in Stillwater and currently enrolled in summer classes at OSU. He actually moved in with Caldwell a few months ago. He's a dad now, which will certainly create some additional work for him and a bit of a different student-athlete experience than many face, but he will be attending and competing for OSU as planned. Caldwell is a bit older and always had a bit of a mentor/father figure role in his life to my understanding, which is certain to continue in college.