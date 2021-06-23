Wrestling Mailbag: Projecting a Lineup, Redshirts and Facilities

3 clear cut bigs in Gardner, Shedrick, Caffaro, but I think 3/4 will be a good role for Stattman. This way Murray is a clear 3 who gets help from Stattman 3/4 and Franklin 2/3. Think it’ll work, and it keeps everyone engaged. A bit late to add this year. Might get Traudt for next year. I think we need to get the 1st year players’ feet wet sooner than we have been. JAR was maybe our highest rated recent recruit and it went RS , transfer. Total loss on all that recruiting effort. Play guys like Shedrick, Murray, and McCorkle now and see where it goes. Think we’ll be better than last year.