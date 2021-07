The inspiration behind Meghan Markle's new book came straight from her first Father's Day gift to Prince Harry. In a new interview with NPR Weekend Edition—her first since that Earth-shattering Oprah Winfrey interview—the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the origin story of her children's book, The Bench. While the beautifully illustrate best-seller was inspired by a poem she wrote to Prince Harry after welcoming baby Archie in 2019, that was only part of the gift. The poem, she explained, was engraved on a plaque on the back of a bench, which reads, "This is your bench/Where life will begin/ For you and our son/ Our baby, our kin."