What Should I Put In the Bottom of My Planter?
Filling up a large pot with potting mix is expensive and makes for a really heavy planter. What’s more, the weight of so much soil can cause it to become compacted, which reduces drainage, waterlogs the soil and stunts root growth. So it’s a good idea to create a false bottom or place something lightweight in the bottom one-quarter to one-third of the pot to keep it easier to move, save on soil and maintain the health of your plant.www.familyhandyman.com