What Should I Put In the Bottom of My Planter?

The question of what to spend money on if you know your surroundings are only going to be temporary is a thorny one. Do you buy cheap furniture for your sitting room so you can throw it away when you have completed any building work and finished the decoration? Do you live with a kitchen or bathroom that really depresses you know that it will be a couple of years before you can afford to do the work on it? Buying cheap and throwing away isn’t good for the planet and does also mean you will be buying twice. But living with decor that makes your miserable isn’t sustainable for your mental health either.