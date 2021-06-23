Cancel
What Should I Put In the Bottom of My Planter?

By Robin Plaskoff Horton
 6 days ago
Filling up a large pot with potting mix is expensive and makes for a really heavy planter. What’s more, the weight of so much soil can cause it to become compacted, which reduces drainage, waterlogs the soil and stunts root growth. So it’s a good idea to create a false bottom or place something lightweight in the bottom one-quarter to one-third of the pot to keep it easier to move, save on soil and maintain the health of your plant.

#Organic Soil#Soil Compaction#Planters#Soil Health#Bloem Ups#Styrofoam
