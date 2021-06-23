Cancel
Steve McQueen's Le Mans Is a Deeply Flawed Film That's Still Worth Watching

By Chris Perkins
Road & Track
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty years ago today, Steve McQueen's Le Mans had its premiere. McQueen apparently didn't attend, as the production of the film devolved into chaos quickly, and the actor was forced to hand over creative control over what was conceived as a passion project. The end result is deeply flawed, with...

Carswgnradio.com

1970 Porsche 917k used in Steve McQueen’s ‘Le Mans’ heading to auction

(Motor Authority) – A 1970 Porsche 917K driven by Steve McQueen in the Hollywood icon’s racing opus “Le Mans” will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s 2021 Monterey auction, scheduled for Aug. 13-14. This car—chassis 026—was featured heavily in the 1971 film “Le Mans,” McQueen’s attempt to capture the essence...
Carsluxurylaunches.com

The legendary Porsche 917K from Steve McQueen’s ‘Le Mans’ movie could fetch over $18 million at auction

The iconic 1970 Porsche 917K race cars used in the filming of Steve McQueen’s “Le Mans” will be up for grabs at RM Sotheby’s auction this summer. The Porsche 917 is one of the most celebrated race cars of all time. Before this 917 race car started in the famous Hollywood movie, it raced in the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Porsche earned its first overall win thanks to the dominance of 917. However, this particular race car with chassis no #917-024 couldn’t manage to complete the race as it ended up crashing in the wet after completing 43 laps. In 1971, the car was rebuilt by Porsche went on to star alongside McQueen in the movie. It was later re-bodied as a 917 Spyder and entered in the European InterSerie Championship as a Group 7 car. The Porsche race car was retired from racing in 1974 and eventually restored to its original Le Mans specification.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Read The Script By Steve McQueen & Alastair Siddons – Talesbuzz

“This trial is about more than just our freedom,” declares Letitia Wright’s Altheia Jones-LeCointe to the unsteady Shaun Parkes-portrayed Frank Crichlow in Small Axe: Mangrove. “What is being called into question in this case is the right of anybody, not just Black people, but the right of anybody to demonstrate,”...
Moviest2conline.com

Films to Watch – ‘It’s Not a Burden’

In “It’s Not a Burden: The Humor and Heartache of Raising Elderly” Emmy-nominated filmmaker Michelle Boyaner (HBO’s “Packed in a Trunk”) shares her complex and devastatingly tender journey caring for her long-divorced aging parents. “I was hanging out with friends one evening, and instead of chatting about shows we were...
Moviesawardswatch.com

Cannes 2021:“Rendez-vous with…” Jodie Foster, Matt Damon, Isabelle Huppert, Steve McQueen and Marco Bellocchio

Conversations will run concurrently with this year’s festival from July 6-17 Launched in the 90s, “Masterclasses” became a highlight of the 12 days at Cannes over the years. The Festival even decided to rename them “Rendez-vous with…” in 2018 and to stage more of them, so that the personal visions and unique words of the major artists of our age could be imparted alongside the Official Selection screenings. Festival-goers and the audience will be invited to listen and converse with these highly distinguished guests from all over the world.
EntertainmentThe Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Oslo,’ ‘In the Heights,’ ‘Loki,’ ‘Manifest’ and ‘Billions’

Based on J.T. Walters’ 2016 play of the same name, “Oslo” follows Mona Juul (Ruth Wilson), a diplomat at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and her husband, Terje Rød-Larsen (Andrew Scott), director of the Fafo Foundation, as they facilitate secret preliminary discussions between representatives from Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization. These negotiations would pave the way for the signing of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, ending a violent period of Palestinian protests against Israeli occupation known as the First Intifada. “Oslo” is available on HBO Max.
MoviesQuad-Cities Times

Think Frankenstein, but watch Atticus: Five films for Father's Day

When you think about films for Father's Day, think Frankenstein and his monster. Go all the way back to the first Frankenstein of the sound era — James Whales' stunning-in-its-time tale of Dr. Henry Frankenstein creating life from the sewn-together parts of the discarded dead made the mad doctor modern film's First Father.
Worth, ILRoger Ebert

Apple TV+’s Dark Physical is Definitely Not a Comedy but Still Worth Your Time

It’s 1981, and frustrated housewife Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) has a lot of anger and no outlet for it. She and her husband, Danny (Rory Scovel), are 1960s socialists who have since suburbanized, settling down in San Diego. Danny, a shining star of the anti-Vietnam war movement now down-sliding into middle-aged mediocrity, teaches political science at a local college while Sheila stays home to run the household and take care of young daughter Maya. On the surface, Sheila’s life is going pretty well, but on the inside, she’s absolutely miserable from the unextraordinary pattern into which her life has fallen. Frustration and self-loathing express themselves in multifold ways throughout Sheila’s life, but most notably through an unhealthy relationship with food, as Sheila maintains a well-hidden habit of binging and purging, going so far as to rent a motel room for the afternoon to ensure no one stumbles upon her mid-cheeseburger binge. Every time, she hates herself for succumbing to her urges, but inevitably, the vicious cycle continues.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Is Netflix's Elite season four worth the watch?

It's been a long 12-month wait for Elite fans but now, that wait is finally over thanks to brand new episodes landing on Netflix last week. The Spanish series, which first aired in 2018, is back for more drama featuring our favourite gang of elite teenagers. But is the show worth the watch?
MotorsportsBMW BLOG

BMW LMDh prototype could still race in Le Mans

BMW took the racing world by surprise when announced earlier this month their return to the prototype racing series. The press release mentioned their plans to race in the LMDh class with an all-new hybrid prototype endurace racer for the 2023 season. But when the announcement was made, BMW explicitly...
MoviesPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Prom Concert Film

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Prom concert film debuted in a livestream earlier tonight. It featured songs from her new album Sour performed in the back of a limo, on a prom dancefloor, in a darkroom, and accompanied by a marching band on a football field. Watch it all happen below. The...