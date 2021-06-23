Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

John McAfee found dead in Barcelona prison, authorities say

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, founder of the company behind McAfee Antivirus, has been found dead according to reports from Reuters, El Mundo, El País, and others. He was being held in a Barcelona prison, and the Catalan Department of Justice has stated that his death was likely caused by suicide. Lawyers for McAfee confirmed his death to Reuters and The New York Times, with one saying it was “the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long.”

www.theverge.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Un#Prison#Barcelona#Mcafee Antivirus#Reuters#El Mundo#The New York Times#Spanish#Nsa#Intel#Showtime#Cia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
BBC
News Break
United Nations
Related
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Tennessee StateMac Observer

John McAfee – Man, Myth, Legend, Dies by Suicide in Jail

John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software company McAfee, has died by an apparent suicide. He was held in a Spanish jail cell awaiting extradition to the U.S. Earlier on Wednesday, the Spanish High Court had agreed to extradite McAfee, who has been charged with a number of federal financial crimes in two districts in the United States. McAfee was hit with a 10-count indictment in the Western District of Tennessee in October for allegedly evading taxes on millions of dollars in income. He was also charged in a separate indictment in Manhattan federal court in March for a pump and dump scheme involving cryptocurrencies that he was touting on social media.
John McafeeComplex

John McAfee’s Autopsy Reportedly Shows He Died by Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus company of the same name, reportedly died by suicide in a Spanish prison cell, according to newspaper El Pais, which cites sources close to the situation. McAfee was found dead inside his cell Friday at a detention facility, where he was awaiting extradition...
InternetPosted by
The Week

John McAfee's social media team appears to conduct QAnon 'stunt' after reports of his death in prison

After reports surfaced about antivirus software magnate John McAfee's death in a Spanish prison on Wednesday following the announcement that he was being extradited to the United States where he faced tax evasion charges, his social media team appeared to pull a "stunt" on his Instagram account, posting a "Q", likely in reference to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, NBC News' Ben Collins reports.
John Mcafeewashingtonnewsday.com

A tweet from John McAfee from 2020 surfaces, claiming that if he dies in prison, it will not be suicide.

A tweet from John McAfee from 2020 surfaces, claiming that if he dies in prison, it will not be suicide. Following news that John McAfee, the British-American antivirus computer engineer, died in a Spanish jail by a possible suicide, Twitter users found McAfee’s 2020 post, which stated, “Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public SafetyFudzilla

John McAfee kills himself in Spanish jail cell

Anti-virus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead in a Barcelona prison cell hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite him to the US to face tax evasion charges. The Catalan justice department said medics had tried to resuscitate the 75-year-old, but were not successful. It added that...