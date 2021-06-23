Cancel
Travel

Travel growth: Airline-software company Sabre sees more sales

By Brian Womack
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Sabre Corp. is giving a forecast that points to better times for the travel industry. The software company, which provides services for the airline and hotel sectors, said it expects more sales in the second quarter than the prior period, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The Southlake firm...

www.bizjournals.com
Tarrant County, TX

American Airlines suing reservations company Sabre for new service that favors Delta

American Airlines is suing neighboring reservations technology provider Sabre Holdings over a new technology portal that the carrier says favors competitor Delta Air Lines. In a lawsuit filed this week in Tarrant County, Texas, American claims that a “New Airline Storefront” by reservations firm Sabre hurts American with “inaccurate and misleading” information on the airline’s products and that it gives extra incentives to travel agencies to book higher-end tickets on Delta.
Travel

Can U.S. Airlines Bounce Back With More Travel in the Cards?

The U.S. airline industry is finally breathing easy with traffic gradually picking up. The pandemic had left the entire global airline industry bleeding, with travel coming to a standstill. However, as more people are getting vaccinated and restrictions are being eased, traffic is witnessing an uptick. However, there is a...
Aerospace & Defense

Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines Moves to Sabre Res Platform

Kazakhstani carrier SCAT Airlines is moving to Sabre's passenger reservations system SabreSonic and its commercial platform per a new agreement with the travel technology supplier, according to Sabre. SCAT, which is working on adding nearly 30 new domestic and international routes from a new airport complex under construction in Shymkent, will use the technology to be "able to deliver personalized offers to our customers at the right time and through the right channels," SCAT president Vladimir Denisov said. The carrier also is adopting Sabre's revenue optimization tool to adjust pricing and availability based on real-time information rather than largely depending on historical booking and pricing data, which has become less reliable amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Sabre.
Markets
MarketWatch

Sabre delivers upbeat outlook as travel landscape improves

Sabre Corp. said Wednesday that it expects better sequential revenue performance in the second quarter relative to the first quarter as the travel landscape improves. The company, which makes software for the travel industry, issued an outlook calling for $400 million to $420 million in second-quarter revenue, while the three analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $391 million on average. Sabre cited "higher travel volumes" in its Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that its business mix for the second quarter was expected to be more skewed toward domestic leisure bookings, which it said generate below-average unit revenue and profit. Shares have gained 65% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has risen 36%.
Travel

U.S. Airlines See Busiest Pandemic-Era Travel Week

The pandemic caused many challenges for the airline industry, such as restructurings, route suspensions and multitudes of cancellations. However, after a busy Father’s Day weekend, carriers are optimistic about their post-COVID recovery. According to JetTip, last week was the busiest pandemic-era week thus far for airports and airlines, which saw record passenger numbers and increased fleet utilization.
Software

Tax Management Software Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Avalara, TaxSlayer, TaxJar, Xero

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Tax Management Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Tax Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Tax Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Tax Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Travel

Sabre integrates travel risk tool into agency services

Sabre has partnered with travel risk management platform Gopass Global to assign a biosecurity risk score for each flight itinerary that travel agents see. The score, Sabre says, will help agents better advise their clients and shorten the booking process by making that information available during their shopping workflow. The...
Software

Travel Agency Software Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Qtech software, Amadeus, Travefy

Travel agency software is the tool which helps the company to manage range of products such as flights, lodging and activities. It also helps in offering packages, quotes, itineraries, launch marketing initiatives, process payments and track financial health of the organisations. In addition it automates the front as well as back office activities. It covers all the businesses of travel agencies. The travel agency software comes with various features such as client management, central reservation systems, dynamic content, flight booking, Itinerary creation and many more.
Stocks
SlashGear

Robinhood warns of possible Dogecoin disaster as it files for IPO

Robinhood has filed for its IPO, and the popular investment platform is boasting unexpected profitability – and warning of the potential Dogecoin risk. It’s been a hectic year or so for the company, which now says it turned a small $7.45 million profit in 2020, compared to $107 million in losses the previous year.
Lifestyle

American Airlines sues Sabre over fare display

American Airlines has asked a Texas court to block Sabre from using its New Airline Storefront (NAS) display in GDS search results. The carrier alleges that new display interface, which Sabre designed with assistance from Delta, biases search results toward Delta in violation of Sabre's contract with American. American is...
Software

General Contractor Software Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Jonas Construction Software, Viewpoint, Procore

The latest study released on the Global General Contractor Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The General Contractor Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Software

Load Testing Software Market to See Booming Growth with IBM, Neotys, Loadster

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Load Testing Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Load Testing Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Load Testing Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Load Testing Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Economy

Singapore Airlines sees Passenger Traffic Growth

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, June 28 (ANI): The last quarter has been a difficult one for the aviation industry as Southeast Asia's record COVID-19 case counts and new lockdowns have hampered reopening and travel plans. Due to the spread of more contagious strains of the COVID-19 virus, many countries like...
Lifestyle

Sabre (SABR) announces SCAT Airlines signs up for its passenger reservations system

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SCAT Airlines, one of the largest carriers in Kazakhstan, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new strategic partnership, building on Sabre's other achievements in the central Asian region.
Wilmington, NC

American Airlines Adds More Days To Boston Nonstop; Travel On A Rebound

The Wilmington International Airport’s new nonstop route to Boston has taken flight and is on an expanded schedule, airport officials announced Thursday. The American Airlines’ nonstop service between ILM and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is now running five days a week, a change from the airline's original plan to run a Saturday-only nonstop service, according to a news release.
Travel
Reuters

More airlines join legal action against UK over travel curbs

June 23 (Reuters) - More airlines on Wednesday joined legal action against the Britain over its travel curbs, adding to pressure on the government to relax restrictions that are putting businesses and jobs on the line. EasyJet and tour group TUI said they had joined the action led by Manchester...
Chicago, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Godard Abel's software-sales company becomes a unicorn

G2, a software-marketing technology company, has raised $157 million, pushing its valuation to $1.1 billion. The company, founded in in 2012 by software entrepreneur Godard Abel, has raised $257 million altogether and has more than 400 employees. It’s the latest in a string of fast-growing Chicago tech companies to reach “unicorn” status, or valuations of more than $1 billion, amid a sharp rise in nine-figure financings.