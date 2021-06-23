What Is Wild Garlic and How Do I Get Rid of It?
Introduced to North America from Europe, wild garlic is now prevalent in the Southeastern U.S. and Pacific Northwest. It is often mistaken for wild onion, a related plant that is similar in appearance and smell. If you’re not sure what the newly sprouted clumps of round, grass-like blades are in your yard, rub one of them between your fingers. If it smells like your favorite Italian dish, you probably have a wild garlic infestation.www.familyhandyman.com