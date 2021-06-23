What Is Wild Garlic and How Do I Get Rid of It?

QUESTION: How do I start a container garden? — Jeremiah W. ANSWER: Starting a container garden is a lot more simple than you might think. Most plants grow really well and can even thrive in containers. Your plants will love growing in containers as long as you give their roots ample space to grow into, use pots that have adequate drainage holes, and provide plenty of sun and water. A huge advantage to growing in containers is the flexibility that it offers you. Need to move your plants indoors due to a big storm heading your way? No problem! Need to move your plants to a shady area during the hottest part of the day? Plants are always ready to relocate quickly and easily when they live in containers. If you are thinking of starting a container garden of your own, just follow these guidelines, and you will be on your way in no time.