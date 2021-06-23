Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

What Is Wild Garlic and How Do I Get Rid of It?

By Rebecca Winke
Posted by 
Family Handyman
Family Handyman
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Introduced to North America from Europe, wild garlic is now prevalent in the Southeastern U.S. and Pacific Northwest. It is often mistaken for wild onion, a related plant that is similar in appearance and smell. If you’re not sure what the newly sprouted clumps of round, grass-like blades are in your yard, rub one of them between your fingers. If it smells like your favorite Italian dish, you probably have a wild garlic infestation.

www.familyhandyman.com
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Garlic#Invasive Plants#Wild Onion#Noxious Weed#Italian#The Bumper Crop Times#Chemical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningpurewow.com

What to Plant with Tomatoes: The 25 Best Companions to Try (and 7 to Avoid)

Planting a garden is a great way get some fresh air and grow your own food—and absolutely nothing (and we mean nothing) tastes better than a tomato fresh off the vine. But by planting tomatoes with other companion plants, you may be able to improve your harvest. The idea of companion planting is part folklore, part science, but it’s based on the theory that certain plants may help each other absorb nutrients better, keep bugs away or attract beneficial pollinators and parasitoids, a type of insect which attack vegetable pests and provide natural pest control. ( Research has shown that by attracting beneficial insects such as green lacewings and ladybird beetles, you may be able to control aphids in your garden.)
GardeningHGTV

Why Are My Tomato Leaves Turning Yellow?

Tomatoes are one of the most beloved crops for home gardeners, including beginners, yet also one of the most troublesome. They can play host to a number of pests and diseases, and their nutrition requirements are sizable, which is why they’re considered “heavy feeders.” Yellowing leaves on tomato plants can be a sign of many different problems, from nitrogen deficiency to underwatering to herbicide damage, but don’t panic — yellow leaves are extremely common with lots of potential solutions.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

How to Get Rid of Carpenter Bees — Naturally

Carpenter bees may not be as aggressive as their honeybee cousins, but that doesn’t mean that we want them buzzing around our homes. As benign as they might seem, carpenter bees can be a destructive force to be reckoned with if your home, outbuildings, or outdoor furniture is made of wood. Sometimes, the only way to stop them from destroying these wooden structures is to find a natural way to get rid of them, and these natural carpenter bee repellents should definitely do the trick!
Animalsbirdsandblooms.com

How to Get Rid of Aphids on Milkweed Plants

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. “My milkweed plants have curly leaves and deformed flowers. What went wrong?”...
GardeningLifehacker

The Difference Between Mold and Mildew, and How to Get Rid of Both

That green stuff that grows on old bread—that’s mold, right? What about the black coating on damp parts of a basement? Which one has that musty smell? Basically: what’s the difference between mold and mildew? That’s exactly what Michael Rubino, author of The Mold Medic: An Expert’s Guide on Mold Removal, addressed in a recent article for mindbodygreen. Here’s what to know.
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

How To: Get Rid of Crane Flies

Crane flies look like large mosquitoes. They can have a 2.5-inch wingspan, and they are often yellow, brown, red, or gray. Crane flies have long antennae, and the female has a stinger-like ovipositor she uses to lay eggs in lawns. A crane fly, sometimes spelled cranefly, may look threatening, but it doesn’t bite or spread disease. Adult crane flies are harmless, but it’s their larvae that can do some severe damage to lawns and gardens.
GardeningLifehacker

How to Tell When Your Plant Needs Fertilizer and When It's Too Much

Fertilizer can help promote healthier and stronger plants by giving them a well-balanced level of nutrients, encouraging root strength and longer blooms. The general consensus is that you should fertilize your plants during the growing season, which is early to mid-spring, but in reality it’s not that simple: Each plant has different fertilizing needs, and getting it right is a bit of a science.
Animalsfox4kc.com

How to keep deer out of your garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to your backyard garden, just a few hungry deer can wipe out your entire yield. To protect your plants, you must find a way to keep deer off your property and away from your vegetables. In this article, we consider a deer’s motivation and examine a few strategies that can help protect your garden.
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to get rid of weeds

Getting rid of weeds is a never-ending job and one that any keen gardener has to return to year after year. However, if you know how to get rid of weeds properly, stop them spreading and reappearing, you will be able to minimize the amount of work you will have to do moving forwards.
Animalsheraldsun.com

Why are millipedes in my house? How do I get them out?

You might have noticed: Millipedes are moving indoors again. That explains the unwelcome sightings in living rooms, kitchens and everywhere that people are griping about on social media. Love them or hate them, it’s best to understand them to know what to do once they are underfoot. Why are millipedes...
GardeningPosted by
Family Handyman

What Should I Put In the Bottom of My Planter?

Filling up a large pot with potting mix is expensive and makes for a really heavy planter. What’s more, the weight of so much soil can cause it to become compacted, which reduces drainage, waterlogs the soil and stunts root growth. So it’s a good idea to create a false bottom or place something lightweight in the bottom one-quarter to one-third of the pot to keep it easier to move, save on soil and maintain the health of your plant.
GardeningPosted by
Family Handyman

What’s the Difference Between Potting Soil and Potting Mix?

Newbie gardeners can easily become confused in the aisles of their favorite garden center. Why does every bagged product have a variation on the same name?. “Potting soil” and “potting mix” sound similar. But just as novice bakers know the difference between baking soda and baking powder, first-time gardeners should understand why the two potting products aren’t the same.
Gardeninggardeningchannel.com

How Do I Start a Container Garden?

QUESTION: How do I start a container garden? — Jeremiah W. ANSWER: Starting a container garden is a lot more simple than you might think. Most plants grow really well and can even thrive in containers. Your plants will love growing in containers as long as you give their roots ample space to grow into, use pots that have adequate drainage holes, and provide plenty of sun and water. A huge advantage to growing in containers is the flexibility that it offers you. Need to move your plants indoors due to a big storm heading your way? No problem! Need to move your plants to a shady area during the hottest part of the day? Plants are always ready to relocate quickly and easily when they live in containers. If you are thinking of starting a container garden of your own, just follow these guidelines, and you will be on your way in no time.
GardeningTree Hugger

Growing Guide for Turnips: Plant Care Tips and Maintenance

Turnips have an image problem, having been associated with the Great Depression and poverty fare. But purple-tops, Japanese varieties, and the differently shaped and colored heirloom turnips are harvested when tender-crunchy and can add great flavor and texture to soups, stews, and curries. Turnip greens are also underrated, even though they are in the popular Brassica family. Once you eat this cool-weather veggie right from the garden, you will wonder why you hadn't grown turnips before.
Animalsthegirlsun.com

How to get rid of ants in the house quickly – 5 quick and easy hacks

Ants tend to flock in unity, meaning where there’s one ant, there’s usually hundreds more. This may not bother you too much if you’re enjoying the great outdoors, but if an ant infestation comes to life in your house, you’ll want to fix the problem – and fast. There are numerous ways to get rid of ants and their colonies in homes, the best of which are natural methods that won’t add toxins or chemicals to your sacred space.
GardeningOne Green Planet

What Greens to Grow When It Gets Hot

In the summertime, with the weather at its hottest, is when a cool, refreshing, leafy salad is probably most appealing. For supermarket shoppers, this is no great issue: We can buy salad greens by the pre-washed bag any time of year. However, when growing salad greens in the garden, summer makes things complicated.
Animalsiamcountryside.com

How Do I Keep Bees Away from My Pool?

My neighbor’s bees like to sit on the wall between my hot tub and pool and drink water. I was wondering if it is safe for bees to drink chlorinated pool water or if I should try to retrain the bees to a different water source? I was thinking of adding wine corks on some twine and tying that to my floating chlorinator since the bees tend to get caught in the water flowing over the wall and lots of them drown this way.
AgricultureNOLA.com

Garden Advice: With peppers and tomatoes, problems aren't always fixable - it's just the weather

I've read that phosphorus promotes blossom and fruit production. I use 5-24-24 or 8-8-8 when I prepare beds as recommended by the LSU AgCenter. Here's my question: The fruit production of tomatoes and bell peppers begins to decline both in number and in size as the plants get older. If I were to apply phosphorus now, would that help keep the fruit production and size up to par? — Jason Guillot.