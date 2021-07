It’s taken more than three years, half of that spanning a global pandemic, but Top Chef’s Stephanie Izard has arrived in Los Angeles with what is sure to be one of the biggest restaurant openings of the year. Girl and the Goat is a crown jewel restaurant for Izard and the Boka Group (that’s Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm), the kind of perpetually busy dinner spot that is just as beloved today as it was a decade ago. Now the crew is hoping to recreate that success out west, landing a big, bright corner space in the center of the Arts District, just steps from Bavel. Here’s what to expect.