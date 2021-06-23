Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ime Udoka Poised To Become The Next Coach Of The Boston Celtics

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Udoka has worked as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs

www.binnews.com
Community Policy
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

51
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#The Boston Celtics#The Utah Jazz#Team Usa#Fiba#Spurs#Sixers#76ers#Brooklyn Nets#Nigerian#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Country
Spain
News Break
WNBA
Related
NBAPosted by
Boston

Celtics reportedly hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as head coach

It will be Udoka's first head coaching role in the NBA. The Celtics’ head coaching search is over. Boston is reportedly hiring Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka as its new head coach, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. It will be Udoka’s first head coaching role after nine years...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Al Horford Offers Endorsement Of Reported New Celtics Coach Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka won’t be walking into a room of entirely new faces when he eventually joins the Boston Celtics. The C’s on Wednesday reportedly hired Udoka as their new head coach. In addition to nearly a decade of NBA coaching experience, Udoka two years ago worked with three of the longest-tenured Celtics — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart — at the FIBA World Championships.
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Boston Celtics Daily Links 7/1/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. Globe Would you rather the Celtics bring back Rajon Rondo or Isaiah Thomas?. Jamal Mashburn recalled how Larry Bird responded to trash-talk at a ‘Dream Team’ practice in 1992. CelticsBlog CelticsBlog exit interviews: Carsen Edwards trying to find his fit.
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Pistons Win Lottery

Newly selected Basketball Hall of Famer Ben Wallace tapped his fist on the table a few times, then clapped his hands and pointed one finger skyward.
NBAESPN

Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony among 5 finalists for NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson are the finalists for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, the NBA announced Friday. The award, named after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,...
NBACBS Sports

Team USA basketball: Jerry Colangelo explains Kevin Love making the cut over Julius Randle, younger NBA stars

Kevin Love was a surprising choice to represent the United States at the Olympics this summer. He won a gold medal with Team USA in 2012, but did not play on the Olympic team in 2016 and has struggled in the NBA over the past several years. Love has played in only 103 games over the past three seasons, and in that time, he has averaged a meager (by Olympic standards) 16.2 points per game. He has not made an All-Star team since 2018, and defense was a weakness even at his peak.
NBAYardbarker

Dwyane Wade Is Concerned That Donovan Mitchell Might Want To Leave Utah Jazz

Just like several other franchises around the league, the Utah Jazz enter an offseason with various questions to answer. After finishing the 2020/21 regular season with the league-best record, the Jazz couldn't get past the Los Angeles Clippers, even after taking a 2-0 lead in the second round of the playoffs.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Miami Heat’s head-coach Erik Spoelstra to help coach Team USA for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Miami Heat long-term head coach Erik Spoelstra is rumored to be in talks to potentially take up a coaching role with Team USA for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Spoelstra, who has been with the Miami Heat since the 2008-09 NBA season, has led the franchise to two NBA titles and is the second-longest tenured coach in the NBA. He is behind USA head-coach Gregg Popovich, with whom he shares a long-term working relationship.
Basketballchatsports.com

Colangelo: Kevin Durant’s ‘love of game’ driving Olympic dream, recruitment

Jerry Colangelo, Kevin Durant, Brian Windhorst, USA Basketball, United States men's national basketball team, Tokyo, National Basketball Association, Olympic Games, Damian Lillard. In a Zoom call with Olympic media and in comments to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo says Kevin Durant has already shown leadership...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Full List Of 2021 NBA Free Agents: Forwards And Centers

The 2021 offseason is right around the corner and some big-name stars are free agents. This season has seen a ton of challenges in the forms of COVID violations, key injuries, and plenty of iconic moments during the regular season and playoffs. In the modern game with players impacting their...