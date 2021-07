Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced the following events for the month of July:. This takes place July 1, at 6:30 p.m. Keep bug-free this summer and don’t be afraid of mosquitoes during your July 4 picnics and outings. As part of The Art of Ecology, Marissa will guide participants around BCAS to search for and identify local herbs that can be used as insect repellent. She will instruct participants on the importance of insects to the ecosystem and how to avoid harsh insecticides with plant-based deterrents.