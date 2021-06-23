People on the Move

Dix.Hite + Partners President & CEO, Chris Hite, was elevated to the American Society of Landscape Architects 2021 Council of Fellows. The Fellowship is among the highest honors that the ASLA bestows upon its members, and it is used to recognize outstanding commitment to the profession of landscape architecture in one of four categories. Hite was recognized in the Leadership/Management category and was one of only 35 professionals nationwide to be named a Fellow this year.