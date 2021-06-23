People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDix.Hite + Partners President & CEO, Chris Hite, was elevated to the American Society of Landscape Architects 2021 Council of Fellows. The Fellowship is among the highest honors that the ASLA bestows upon its members, and it is used to recognize outstanding commitment to the profession of landscape architecture in one of four categories. Hite was recognized in the Leadership/Management category and was one of only 35 professionals nationwide to be named a Fellow this year.

News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Charitiesbizjournals

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Best

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Jonathan focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, he strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to assist in student participation for workforce development.
Financial Reportsbizjournals

Triangle insiders racked up millions in June

Boosted by the the $12 billion buyout of contract research giant PRA Health Sciences, executives at public companies in the Triangle scored more than $113 million in insider stock sales for the month of June. It’s the biggest month yet in terms of insider stock sales, which also include share...
Charitiesbizjournals

United Way grants $9M to local groups dealing with pandemic fallout

United Way of Greater Cincinnati has notified more than 100 partner agencies they would receive a total of more than $9 million to help with fallout from the pandemic and continue serving local families. The money will be available to as many as 135 agencies in January, but granting the...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Universal Orlando, Seacoast Bank, Orlando Health among employers seeking workers at upcoming job fair

Dozens fo major local businesses have lined up for a job fair on July 7. The Central Florida Employment Council will host the event at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 4603 West Colonial Drive. It will feature businesses in industries including tourism, banking, health care, technology and professional services. The event, which runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., touts "thousands of employment opportunities" with companies, including several of Central Florida's largest employers. Businesses participating include:
Constructionbizjournals

LUL renews contract with state, KentuckianaWorks for training program

The $500,000 program is meant to be a pipeline for women and minorities to enter the construction industry. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those holding equivalent titles — including, but not limited to, owner, executive director, president and managing principal) in the Louisville area at for-profit and nonprofit companies.
Economybizjournals

Post-completion reviews of acquisitions improve success of future opportunities

A best practice at many companies is to present the board with post-completion reviews of acquisitions. These usually take place between one to two years after completion of the project, so any lessons learned can be applied to future acquisitions to increase the probability of achieving expectations. My company followed...
Public Healthbizjournals

In Her Own Words: Sarah Broderick says 'the pandemic gave me hope'

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. For Sarah Broderick, who took the CFO post at marketing agency Known this spring, the past 18 months represent a profound shift in values. "While it may sound shockingly counter-intuitive, and...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...

