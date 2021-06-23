Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikToker films Airbnb host admitting to being racist toward guests

By Jillian Price
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 8 days ago
In a viral TikTok video, an Airbnb property manager admits to a group of women that she and the owner are being racist and prejudiced toward them.

“I suspect that you guys are, like, I don’t know, racially prejudiced, or racist, or something,” the TikToker who posted the video, @herheadbigaf, says to the property manager in the clip. The property manager can be heard answering, “Yes, yes.”

‘We felt VERY uncomfortable staying here and felt like our safety was threatened,” the TikToker captioned the video, tagging Airbnb.

@airbnb we felt VERY uncomfortable staying here and felt like our safety was threatened

The video garnered over 300,000 views since being posted on Tuesday.

In a followup video, @herheadbigaf details what allegedly happened off-camera. The TikToker says she asked the property manager again if she was racist, and the woman replied, “No.”

“When I stepped to her and said, ‘You are,’ she was like, ‘No.’ And then she basically said like you guys damaged the Airbnb,” @herheadbigaf says. The TikToker says she knew this complaint might come up, so they took a video of the home after their stay.

@herheadbigaf posted an additional TikTok video in which she further explains the incident and shows pictures of both the property manager and the homeowner. The property manager allegedly told the homeowner that the group of women assaulted her.

“She then said that the reason she told Ata [the homeowner] that we assaulted her is because it was five of us around her when she was talking to us—basically saying like she was intimidated by us,” the TikToker says.

The TikToker told the Daily Dot that Airbnb removed the homeowner’s account from the website, as the company reportedly found she violated Airbnb’s community standards. She also said that Airbnb will be investigating the incident further.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Airbnb.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

TikTok stars claim to be step-siblings—and they’re dating

It’s no secret TikTokers Scarlet Vas, 26, and Tayo Ricci, 24, are dating— much of their content is dedicated to their relationship and both are heavily featured in each other’s videos. And while they each have separate TikTok accounts, they have a joint account in which the premise outlined in its bio section states that they are step-siblings.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Bet they won’t do that sh*t again’: TikTok shows girl getting decked in the face after allegedly ‘ruining’ graduate’s cake

In a viral video set to Kreepa’s “Oh No,” two white women are seen poking at and smearing a graduation cake that features a photo of a high school graduate. “Graduate wasn’t too happy we ruined his face,” the TikToker says, using the platform’s text-to-speech effect. @haileyauriemma. #28XTREMES #NightDoneRight #cake...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Racist Karen has explosive meltdown, calls Ross manager ‘f*cking Black b*tch’

A viral TikTok shows an angry, racist Karen verbally attacking a Ross manager, who calmly asks her to leave. The TikTok, posted by P or @maddens.mama, received about 1.5 million views and 250,000 likes in one day. She captioned it, “Karen tests my sister the MANAGER. Seek help boo.”. https://www.tiktok.com/@maddens.mama/video/6972670461700246790?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893174052191438341.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Tyla

Woman Catches Partner Cheating On TikTok

A woman has shared the shocking story of how she discovered her husband was being unfaithful. A video, uploaded to TikTok by user Anna T, who posts using the handle @anabanana5820, saw Anna stood in front of a black car. You can watch the dramatic clip below. "Ladies, always listen...
Behind Viral VideosComplex

Video Shows Racist White Woman Verbally Assaulting Black Store Manager

A video showing a white woman yelling at a Ross manager and calling her a “f*cking Black bitch” is going viral on TikTok, the Daily Dot reports. The video, which shows the woman verbally attacking the manager who kindly asks her to leave, has earned over 650,000 likes in just two days since it was uploaded by user @maddens.mama.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Why are people so scary’: TikToker records Lyft driver asking details about her where she is staying, allegedly ‘secretly’ writing her address down

The quick thinking of a TikToker and her friends while in a scary Lyft ride is being lauded online. A video posted by @its_timmie on TikTok shows her and a group of friends being repeatedly questioned by their Lyft driver on details about their stay, like how long they are staying in their Airbnb. The TikToker, filming herself while interacting with the driver, tells him the group’s guy friends hung back and are still at the Airbnb—a lie, she clarified in the text.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I would go to jail if my BF cheated on me with a damn Karen’: Jeweler shares custom necklace order for client’s cheating boyfriend on TikTok

A jewelry shop with 1.8 million followers on TikTok recently received a very special order. A vengeful girlfriend ordered a custom necklace to gift her potentially soon-to-be ex-boyfriend. She asked the shop, DBL Jewelry, to inscribe a charm with their anniversary date on one side and the names of the people he cheated on her with on the other. Surprise!
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
BET

White Woman’s Racist Tirade Against Black Store Manager Goes Viral On TikTok

Video of a white woman at a Ross clothing store going off on a racist tirade against a Black woman employee has gone viral on TikTok, garnering north of 2 million views. In the clip, the Karen can be seen yelling in the face of the Black employee, who according to Newsweek, is the store’s manager. She can be heard calling the manager a “Black b***h” and “monkey.” She also even calls the Black employee “racist.”
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Dot

No, a little girl wasn’t beheaded in this viral TikTok—someone else might’ve been though

A viral decapitation video that appears to show a little girl losing her head may not be exactly what it appears to be. Originally posted to TikTok by creator @Mayenggo3, the video has been taken down and the account put on private, according to Heavy. However, it is being shared via other profiles, prompting worry and warning from parents, at least one of whom has contacted a news outlet to warn others of the video’s prevalence on a platform heavily populated by children.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Is that your own hair? It’s beautiful’: Black TikToker’s interaction with white woman sparks debate

A Black TikToker caught the moment a white woman administering her coronavirus vaccine asked her if her waist-length braids are real. The user, Ejiro, posted the interaction to TikTok, where it has since gone viral, garnering more than 1.1 million views. Text on the video reads: “yt ppl really still asking if that’s our real hair in 2021.”