New York City, NY

Canada Is Lifting Its Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Travelers

By Secret Editor
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 10 days ago

Written by Yasmine Atallah

As of July 5th, Canada will no longer require a 14-day quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers entering the country.

This week, the government of Canada announced new travel restrictions for those eligible . This first phase of easing restrictions is due to the successful vaccine rollout throughout the country.  In addition to lifting the quarantine rule, fully vaccinated travelers don’t have to take a second Covid-19 test on Day 8 either. And those traveling by air will not need to stay at a government-authorized hotel.

A fully vaccinated traveler is defined as having received every dose of a vaccine or a combination of vaccines.  The government of Canada accepts the following vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), and AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD. Travelers have to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada.

However, despite these current changes, other regulations still apply to fully vaccinated travelers.  They will still be required to get a Covid-19 test before travelling and on arrival and fill out the Covid-19 form on the ArriveCan app.

They also have to provide a quarantine plan. The border officer will evaluate the documents the travelers provide on their vaccinations and symptoms. If the officer finds that the travellers don’t meet the conditions to be exempt, they will have to quarantine for 14 days. And all travelers still have to follow public health measures, including wearing masks and distancing.

On the other hand, unvaccinated travelers will still have to quarantine for 14 days. This also applies to travelers whose vaccine is not on the list of accepted vaccines by the government of Canada. Upon arrival, border officers will direct them to get tested. Unvaccinated travelers also have to book a three-night stay at a government-authorized hotel before their departure to Canada. All travelers need to stay updated on current measures and restrictions.

For more information on the travel restrictions, you can check out the government website here .

[Featured Image Source: Charles Gao via Unsplash]

Secret NYC

Secret NYC

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

