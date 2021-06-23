Eric Adams Takes Early Lead In New York City Mayoral Race
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang dropped out of the race after finishing behind Adams, Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia in Tuesday's primary.www.binnews.com
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang dropped out of the race after finishing behind Adams, Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia in Tuesday's primary.www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.https://www.binnews.com