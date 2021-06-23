Cancel
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Takes Early Lead In New York City Mayoral Race

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 8 days ago
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang dropped out of the race after finishing behind Adams, Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia in Tuesday's primary.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

