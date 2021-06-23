Facts for Families: There Are No Age Limits For the Benefits of Art
Extension Educator Chelsey Byers recently wrote a great article on how art can be beneficial, and I wanted to share it with all of you. Chelsey says: when I hear someone sing beautifully or see beautiful art, I am mesmerized as these are not gifts that I feel I possess. Though, I still sing in my car and my home. No matter how I sound, it brings me much joy. However, painting wasn’t something that I engaged in for fear of disaster. Anyone else have that same fear? During this past year, I stopped playing sports due to the pandemic and decided to try my hand at.newsprogress.com