Facts for Families: There Are No Age Limits For the Benefits of Art

Learning how to play new musical instruments can go a long way when doing it to get smarter. You’ll be surprised to see how many parents and experts out there believe in the “fact” that studying new instruments can develop the intellectual, perceptual and cognitive skills of a child if started at an early age, while others believe that this just might turn out to be wishful thinking. There have been several trials done throughout time that haven’t found any valuable evidence for said belief. Apart from scientific trials, some schools also noticed that the IQs of kids that attended music classes for several weeks alongside their normal classes had pretty much the same amount of IQ as those that didn’t.