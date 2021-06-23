Cancel
Presidential Election

John McAfee, controversial antivirus pioneer, found dead in prison

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 8 days ago

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has died at the age of 75. According to Spanish-language publications El Mundo and El Pais, police found McAfee dead in the Barcelona prison cell where he was awaiting extradition to the US. A spokesperson for the Catalan Justice Department has since confirmed the death to Reuters. The reports indicate that authorities believe he committed suicide, but the cause of death has not been officially determined.

Report: John McAfee Autopsy Rules His Death a Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus software carrying his name, died in a Spanish prison cell last week, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee's lawyer, Javier Villalba, told Reuters last week that prison wardens found him hanging in his cell. As the outlet noted on Monday, the Spanish newspaper El País has now reported, citing sources familiar with the process, that an official autopsy ruled McAfee's death a suicide. A spokesperson for the Catalonian court system overseeing the autopsy told Reuters that it didn't have any information on the report.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee's wild rollercoaster of life and death.
The Independent

John McAfee's family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee's death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee's final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
AFP

Spain opens probe into McAfee's death in jail

Spanish investigators Thursday probed the death of John McAfee who was found in his prison cell after an apparent suicide following a court decision approving his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges. McAfee was found dead just hours after a Spanish court said it had approved his extradition to the United States in a decision which could have been appealed.
TheDailyBeast

John McAfee's Autopsy Showed He Died by Suicide in Prison Cell: Spanish Newspaper

An autopsy has confirmed that tech mogul John McAfee died by suicide as he awaited extradition to the U.S. in his Spanish prison cell, sources told Spain's El País newspaper. News of the preliminary autopsy's findings comes after reports that McAfee was found dead last Wednesday with a suicide note in his pocket. While his lawyer, Javier Villalba, has said the multimillionaire was devastated to learn last week that he would be extradited to the U.S. to face tax-evasion charges, his wife, Janice McAfee, told reporters that they spoke just hours before his death and he didn't seem suicidal. She's demanded a "thorough investigation" into his death. "We had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision," Janice McAfee said of the extradition. "I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead."
Shore News Network

John McAfee's Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government's Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee's death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur's assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
John McAfee's suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged "suicide" that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
