Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

High-speed analysis of bitter flavours in beer

By Advertise with us
newfoodmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article addresses simultaneous HPLC analysis of iso-α-acids, α-acids and humulinones in the brewing process. Hops have been dominating the flavour in beer ever since the ‘Reinheitsgebot’, the German beer purity law of 1516, stipulated that hops were one of four allowable ingredients in brewing. Not only do hops help to prevent spoilage in beer, they also counter the sweetness of malted grains with bitterness, thus adding flavour.

www.newfoodmagazine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Flavours#Hplc#German#Humulinones#Ibu#Spectrophotometric#Shimadzu Nexera#Labsolutions#Ics Hum1#Ebc#Asbc#Labor Veritas#Lupulone#Adlupulone#Mobile Phase B Rrb#Rsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Markets
News Break
Science
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
ChemistryPhys.org

New high-speed method for spectroscopic measurements

Researchers at Tampere University and their collaborators have shown how spectroscopic measurements can be made much faster. By correlating polarization to the color of a pulsed laser, the team can track changes in the spectrum of light by simple and extremely fast polarization measurements. The method opens new possibilities to measure spectral changes on a nanosecond time scale over the entire color spectrum of light.
RetailTrendHunter.com

High-Speed Retail Ovens

These MultiChef high-speed ovens are being launched by Motion Technology Inc. to provide businesses with a way to quickly prepare an array of food items for customers. The ovens come in two models including the MultiChef XS and the MultiChef XLT, which are both designed to deliver varying levels of performance to suit the needs of operators. The MultiChef XS has a compact design that can be incorporated almost anywhere and has a new touchscreen display, while the MultiChef XLT is reported to deliver the ultimate cooking experience.
Marketsnewfoodmagazine.com

Top of the flavour charts

Want a taste of what’s trending? New Food’s Editor interviews Kerry Taste & Nutrition’s Christina Matrozou to find out about the current and emerging flavour trends of 2021. Earlier this year Kerry Taste & Nutrition released its annual Taste Charts, which uncovered the flavours and ingredients that are set to...
Drinkskamcity.com

Smirnoff Introduces New Flavour

Diageo’s Smirnoff vodka brand has introduced a new flavoured in the UK called Raspberry Crush (37.5% ABV). Available in a 70cl format (RRP £16.50), it will roll out across retailers and wholesale from 12 July as well as selected on-trade venues later in the year. The new product from Smirnoff...
IndustryFood Ingredients First

Synergy Flavours launches Citrusology program amid sensory analysis boom

The program includes a series of educational webinars to help manufacturers explore flavor nuances across regions and citrus varieties. Speaking to FoodIngredientsFirst, Vicky Berry, European business development manager at Synergy Flavours, says: “Our program is a collaborative tool that is designed to help us have more meaningful citrus conversations with our customers to better understand their requirements.”
AgriculturePhys.org

How the potato blight pathogen penetrates the plant

In the 19th century, the notorious pathogen Phytophthora infestans caused a large famine in Ireland and other parts of Western Europe. To this day, it continues to pose a major threat to global food production. It has long been a mystery how this microscopically small organism and other members of the Phytophthora genus mechanically gain entry through the protective layer on the leaves of crops. In a unique collaboration, Wageningen University & Research experts in plant pathology, cell biology and physics have now found an answer to this question. Their discovery also provides new leads to making the control of Phytophthora more effective, more efficient and more sustainable on the long term. Their findings are published in Nature Microbiology.
Beauty & FashionPhysics World

Novel sources of tunable laser light

Join the audience for a live webinar at 3 p.m. BST/4 p.m. CEST on 12 August 2021 exploring the performance of continuous-wave optical parametric oscillators. Widely tunable continuous-wave optical parametric oscillators (CW OPOs) are gaining recognition as novel sources of tunable laser light with great potential – not least due to their unprecedented wavelength coverage. Yet, the overall experimental requirements remain often challenging for the performance of turnkey OPO devices.
Food & Drinksnewfoodmagazine.com

eBook: Speed up innovation in food & beverage

Become a true digital enterprise to satisfy increasing market requirements, grow revenues, and gain market share. Food and beverage is one of the most competitive markets in consumer products. For many companies in the industry, it takes more than a year to launch a new product. With integrated program and lifecycle management, learn how you can get products to market faster.
ScienceScience Now

Monolithic optical microlithography of high-density elastic circuits

You are currently viewing the abstract. Polymeric electronic materials have enabled soft and stretchable electronics. However, the lack of a universal micro/nanofabrication method for skin-like and elastic circuits results in low device density and limited parallel signal recording and processing ability relative to silicon-based devices. We present a monolithic optical microlithographic process that directly micropatterns a set of elastic electronic materials by sequential ultraviolet light–triggered solubility modulation. We fabricated transistors with channel lengths of 2 micrometers at a density of 42,000 transistors per square centimeter. We fabricated elastic circuits including an XOR gate and a half adder, both of which are essential components for an arithmetic logic unit. Our process offers a route to realize wafer-level fabrication of complex, high-density, and multilayered elastic circuits with performance rivaling that of their rigid counterparts.
EngineeringAPS physics

Radiation-Balanced Silica Fiber Amplifier

We report what we believe to be the first radiation-balanced fiber amplifier—a device that provides optical gain while experiencing no temperature rise. The gain medium is a silica fiber with a. 21. −. μ. m. -diameter core highly doped with. Yb. 3. +. (2.52 wt. %) and codoped with 2.00 wt. %...
Economynewfoodmagazine.com

Whitepaper: Blockchain in the food & beverage industry

The supply chain from the farm to the consumer’s kitchen table is becoming increasingly complex. Under the pressure of changing customer interests, increasing regulatory controls and growing global competition, the food and beverage industry is forced to create more transparency and gain more customer confidence. They are increasingly interested in...
Industrynewfoodmagazine.com

Case Study: Chocolates Valor streamlines production planning

Chocolates Valor, implemented Preactor APS to provide flexible, efficient production planning for the company’s manufacturing operations, which produce 21,000 tons of high-quality chocolate annually. The Spanish chocolate manufacturer has digitalised its supply chain, from acquisition of cocoa beans to delivery of chocolates. Additionally, Chocolates Valor:. Achieves greater supply chain visibility...
Economynewfoodmagazine.com

Case Study: Digitalisation in the Food & Beverage Industry

The Absolut Company understands that digitalisation is the key to continuing to be at the forefront of a changing industry. Developing into a fully digitalized, cutting-edge company is one of the pillars of the business. Learn more about how Absolut Company automates production with Siemens manufacturing operations management and how...
SciencePhys.org

A novel strategy for natural product biosynthesis

Microorganisms produce natural products, for example, as disease-causing virulence factors or as defense substances against predators and competitors. A team led by Dr. Robin Teufel and first author Ying Duan from the Institute of Biology II at the Faculty of Biology of the University of Freiburg, together with researchers from the University of Bonn, have now discovered a novel enzyme that is crucial for the production of so-called bacterial tropone natural products. The researchers presented their results in the current issue of the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Economynewfoodmagazine.com

Whitepaper: Digitalisation in the food & beverage industry

Digitalisation changes everything, everywhere! It is changing the nature of the products produced in areas where all the benefits of digitisation, from reshaping the value chain to embracing virtualisation or making full use of the IoT, need to be leveraged. To excel in these innovative times in manufacturing, companies must make even more informed business decisions faster using the vast amounts of new data they are generating.