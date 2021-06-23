High-speed analysis of bitter flavours in beer
This article addresses simultaneous HPLC analysis of iso-α-acids, α-acids and humulinones in the brewing process. Hops have been dominating the flavour in beer ever since the ‘Reinheitsgebot’, the German beer purity law of 1516, stipulated that hops were one of four allowable ingredients in brewing. Not only do hops help to prevent spoilage in beer, they also counter the sweetness of malted grains with bitterness, thus adding flavour.www.newfoodmagazine.com