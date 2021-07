Last year did a number on the city of Lake Charles. At the top of the year, the pandemic hit us like a stack of bricks and then two hurricanes back to back basically finished what the pandemic started. So obviously, many of the events we were looking forward to or needed were not gonna happen. One of those events was the Mardi Gras Chicken Run. This was something that was done by Zydeco Artist and homeboy, Chris Ardoin.