The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 16-22: Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 27, of 1511 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping, felony assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, damage to personal property and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.