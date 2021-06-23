The Next ‘Transformers’ Movie Will Be Called ‘Rise of the Beasts’

Last week we posted the news about the upcoming Beast Wars feature film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, now we get to add some gravitas to the voice cast! Ron Perlman, one of the few actors to near Danny Trejo levels of film credits, will be reprising his role as Optimus Primal (whom he voiced in a previous animated series) the leader of the Maximals. I never got into Beast Wars, honestly I dropped off after the OG series ended, but I’ve found each of the live action Transformers films to have something to offer, the latest Bumblebee was a wonderfully fun surprise, so I’m in line for this. Perlman, who obviously has the voice for the job, will be joining live action actors Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Hamilton), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) in their battle for robo-beast supremacy (I guess? Like I said, never watched the show). From what I can gather the focus of the film will see the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons joining the war on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. How this all plays into the larger timeline, or if it will even acknowledge the first three films, is yet to be seen.