Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Next ‘Transformers’ Movie Will Be Called ‘Rise of the Beasts’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations, Beast Wars fans. It looks like your time has finally come again. The team behind the Transformers film franchise formally announced the plan for the next movie in the franchise today. It will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, adapting the Transformers: Beast Wars cartoons of the 1990s. The human stars will be In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback. The director will be Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed Creed II.

fun1043.com
Community Policy
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Cullen
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Steven Caple Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beast Wars#Beasts#Transformers#The Black Messiah#Maximals#Megatron#Scourge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Breaks Down the Lethal Terrorcons

Soon, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will begin principal photography and continue pushing the Hasbro franchise forward. Since Decepticons have served as the villains for the franchise's first six movies, the filmmakers behind the latest project here opted to go a different route this time around. Enter, the Terrorcons and Predacons.
Moviesimdb.com

Paramount Unveils ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Coming Summer 2022 At Virtual Event

The new “Transformers” movie has only just begun shooting, but Paramount Pictures wants to let the world know that they’re still spending all the money on this franchise. Today Paramount held a virtual Production Kickoff press conference event for the new film titled “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” complete with a virtual tour of their lot and an information-filled conversation with the director, Steven Caple Jr., producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and the film’s stars Anthony Ramos (“In The Heights“) and Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah“).
Movieskiss951.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Ron Perlman To Reprise His Role as Optimus Primal In ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Last week we posted the news about the upcoming Beast Wars feature film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, now we get to add some gravitas to the voice cast! Ron Perlman, one of the few actors to near Danny Trejo levels of film credits, will be reprising his role as Optimus Primal (whom he voiced in a previous animated series) the leader of the Maximals. I never got into Beast Wars, honestly I dropped off after the OG series ended, but I’ve found each of the live action Transformers films to have something to offer, the latest Bumblebee was a wonderfully fun surprise, so I’m in line for this. Perlman, who obviously has the voice for the job, will be joining live action actors Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Hamilton), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) in their battle for robo-beast supremacy (I guess? Like I said, never watched the show). From what I can gather the focus of the film will see the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons joining the war on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. How this all plays into the larger timeline, or if it will even acknowledge the first three films, is yet to be seen.
MoviesDeadline

Lionsgate Dates Nicolas Cage Satire ‘Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’ & Kingdom Story Movies

Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage self-parody feature The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will open on April 22, 2022. The title was previously unset. In the action comedy, Nicolas Cage stars as… Nicolas Cage. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage. Cage, of course, plays himself, with Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris also starring in the Tom Gormican-directed and co-scripted movie.
MoviesGeekTyrant

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS Inspired by Indiana Jones Films and Human Characters Are the Priority

Yesterday Paramount Pictures dumped out a lot of information on the next Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is based on the Beast Wars cartoon series. The story for the film will be set in 1994, and it was revealed that Optimus Prime will be back, and he will be sporting a design similar to his G1 design. He’ll be joined by Bumblebee, and this time he’s an off-road Camaro.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Mike at the Movies

I don’t do horror movies for two reasons: They’re either not scary or they are scary enough to force me to space out clips of it over a span of several years — as John Carpenter’s “The Thing” did. This week, however, I took a chance on the latest installment of “The Conjuring,” starring Pittsburgh’s — or at least Carnegie Mellon’s — favorite son, Patrick Wilson. Though it appeared at Pierre 123 State Theatre, it left the local big screen by the time you read this.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Ethan Hawke Adds ‘Knives Out’ Sequel To Genre Film Roles

Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke is “sharpening” his already-impressive resume with a part in the upcoming Knives Out sequel. Hawke recently joined the cast of Knives Out 2–an ensemble led by the returning Daniel Craig as Det. Benoit Blanc–as the film shoots in Greece, as reported by cbr.com. Photos have shown Hawke in action with Craig, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr.
MoviesSouthlake Style

Red, White And Blu-Ray

Few stories are as powerful as the ones America tells. These stories are filled with bravery, resilience and courage. The American Revolution was portrayed through the musical “1776,” period dramas like “John Adams” and “Turn” and powerful epics like “The Patriot.” Mel Gibson later returned to the trenches to direct Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge” and star in “We Were Soldiers.” Oliver Stone focused on the Vietnam War twice in “Platoon” and “Born On The Fourth Of July,” and Tom Cruise starred in many patriotic pleasers like the high-flying “Top Gun” and the courtroom drama “A Few Good Men.” Aaron Sorkin, meanwhile, has written several stories about the Oval Office, from “The West Wing” to “The American President.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Jack Black Falls Hard for Ice Cube's Mom in Oh Hell No

The combination of School of Rock star Jack Black and 22 Jump Street's Ice Cube is oh so good that it's incredible no one has thought of pairing them up before. Well, paired up they are for Sony Pictures' upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, which is set to be directed by Bad Trip helmer Kitao Sakurai, with Matt Tolmach producing through his Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Noah Hawley Says His ‘Alien’ FX Series Is “A Story About Inequality”

Well before Fox was acquired by Disney and all of the studio’s franchises went into a state of limbo, there has been a constant struggle to figure out what to do with “Alien.” Ridley Scott has tried to extend the universe with his spin-off films, with varying degrees of success, but it’s been decades since a filmmaker has been able to successfully take the “Alien” franchise into new territory. That’s where “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley and his upcoming “Alien” FX series come in.
MoviesComicBook

The Exorcist: Jason Blum Teases New Movie Will Feel "Like 2018’s Halloween Sequel"

Back in December it was revealed that Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green had been tapped to develop a similar decades-later-follow-up to another classic '70s horror movie, The Exorcist. Blumhouse head Jason Blum has confirmed that they're working on that movie and in a new interview revealed that it will be like his 2018 follow-up to John Carpenter's movie (we assume that means modernizing the concept while also ignoring the other movies in the series). Speaking with Den of Geek, Blum said they hope to surprise Exorcist die-hards that are skeptical of the idea.
Moviesmynbc5.com

Here are the movies hitting theaters in July

There are so many reasons to go back to movie theaters in July. Plenty of blockbusters are on the way, whether you're hoping to see an action-packed adventure or a family-friendly flick. Here's a glimpse at the movies slated for release in the next several weeks:. First Date — July...
MoviesSouth Coast Today

Why Tom Hardy rectified symbiote Carnage after hector?

Offering a glimpse of Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) growing relationship with the symbiote Venom and a first look at the antagonist Carnage, the Andy Serkis-directed venture has had fans memeing about the film since then. From comparisons with Zack Snyder to polarizing reactions over Carnage’s appearance, they’re all quite hilarious.If one were to generalize, Carnage just looks like a reddish version of Venom. However, there are physical differences that set both symbiotes apart. For instance, Carnage has a more unstable and less solid body while also lacking the white spider symbol on its chest, unlike the comic-book version of Venom.
Movies/Film

‘Beckett’ Trailer: John David Washington Goes to Greece and Has a Bad Time in New Netflix Thriller

I’m a simple man. You tell me Vicky Krieps has a major part in a new movie, and I will absolutely make sure that I watch that movie. It’s as straightforward as that. Hot off her role in M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming horror/thriller Old and after her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterful Phantom Thread, Krieps is literally the only person who matters who’ll be starring in the soon-to-be-released Netflix movie, Beckett. Okay, okay, fine, we’re also plenty excited about John David Washington continuing his recent stretch of leading man roles and Alicia Vikander joining him as his character’s girlfriend.