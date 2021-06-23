Soap Alums Join THE BOYS

Supernatural came to a fairly definitive and and divisive end back in November 2020 after 15 seasons, but that long-running TV universe may already be returning to The CW in the form of a spinoff. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is developing a prequel that would center on John and Mary Winchester in the decades before Sam and Dean picked up the family business of saving people and hunting things. Fittingly called The Winchesters, the timeline presumably means that most Supernatural stars wouldn't be able to reprise their characters, but there are definitely some who could and should make an appearance in some form or other.