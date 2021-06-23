Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Soap Alums Join THE BOYS

By Bryan Beckley
Soap Opera Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trio of soap alums have boarded the Amazon drama THE BOYS. Former Y&R stars Sean Patrick Flanery (ex-Sam) and Miles Gaston Villanueva (ex-Luca), as well as REVENGE alum Nick Wechsler (ex-Jack), will join previously cast Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric, DAYS) for the upcoming third season. The three will be playing superheroes on the show: Flanery will play Gunpowder, Villanueva will play Supersonic and Wechsler will play Blue Hawk, with Ackles playing Soldier Boy.

www.soapoperadigest.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Patrick Flanery
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Nick Wechsler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Y R#Soap Alums Join The#Y R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'House of Payne' Alum Lance Gross Joins Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'

Lance Gross has been cast in Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s series “Our Kind of People,” a drama headed to Fox on Tuesday nights this fall. The “Sleepy Hollow” regular joins previously announced cast members Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med”), Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”) LeToya Luckett and newcomer Alana Bright. The series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” It is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Television.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Boys season 3: The Walking Dead alum set for Crimson Countess

Season 3 is adding yet another Supe to the mix in the Crimson Countess — curious to know who is set to play her?. According to a report from Variety, former The Walking Dead star Laurie Holden will be checking in as this role. In the comics, the aforementioned Countess has ties to Soldier Boy, one of the big inclusions to this season as played by Jensen Ackles.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Laurie Holden Joins Amazon’s “The Boys”

Former “The Walking Dead” and “The X-Files” alum Laurie Holden is joining the third season of Amazon’s “The Boys” in a recurring role. Holden will portray a super known as Crimson Countess. She joins other just announced recurring cast members Miles Gaston Villaneuva (“Law & Order True Crime”) as Supersonic, Sean Patrick Flanery (“The Boondock Saints”) as Gunpowder and Nick Wechsler (“Revenge”) as Blue Hawk.
TV & Videoscourierjournal.net

Soap Opera Preview

Carter was caught off guard when Eric asked him for a personal favor. Wyatt interrupted Justin making himself at home at Spencer Publications. Quinn got angry when Brooke plotted against her to Eric. Paris struggled with outing Quinn and Carter to Eric and Zoe. Finn and a midwife assisted Steffy as she went into labor. Brooke got suspicious when she overheard Quinn threatening Paris. Brooke interrupted an important moment between Eric and Quinn. Wait to See: Steffy and Finn are overjoyed at the birth of their baby boy. Donna pledges her support to Katie and Will while Bill is in prison. Eric attempts to diffuse a volatile situation between Quinn and Brooke.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'All My Children' Alum Debbi Morgan Joins Lee Daniels-Karin Gist Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'

“All My Children’s” Angie Baxter-Hubbard, aka NAACP Award winner Debbi Morgan, has been cast in Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s series “Our Kind of People,” a drama headed to Fox on Tuesday nights this fall. The “Power” and “Ghost” regular joins previously announced cast members Lance Gross (“Sleepy Hollow”), Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med”), Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”) LeToya Luckett and newcomer Alana Bright. The series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” It is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Television.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

The Boys Actor Antony Starr Says Season 3 Is His Favorite So Far

With the third season of Amazon’s the boys Currently in development, Homelander actor Antony Starr has not only stated that the show’s third outing is one of the most fun times he’s had on TV, but he’s also claimed that the final season is his favorite so far. “Oh my...
Moviessoapsindepth.com

Soap Alum Saundra Santiago Previews Her New Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Soap alum Saundra Santiago (Carmen, GUIDING LIGHT; Carlotta, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) will make an appearance in the Hallmark movie Sand Dollar Cove, premiering this Saturday, June 26, at 9 p.m. The film stars Aly Michalka as land developer Elli, who works on acquiring a beachfront property in the quaint beach town of Sand Dollar Cove. While working on the deal, she falls for Chad Michael Murray’s Brody, the town charmer who just so happens to own the property Elli’s hoping to snap up.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series In Development

A Supernatural prequel series is currently in the works at The CW. The show hails from Jensen Ackles, who played older brother Dean in the original series, as well as his wife Danneel Ackles. According to Deadline, the project will focus on the Winchester parents, and will be titled The Winchesters. Jensen Ackles will also reprise his role of Dean, acting as the narrator of the series.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Boys added an actress from The Walking Dead to their cast

The Boys is preparing a great third season. Apparently, he added an actress from The Walking Dead to his cast. After the incredible end of the second season, it was known that Amazon Prime Video was going to renew The Boys for a third installment. For some time now, fiction has been filming new episodes in Canada and has already signed new members for its cast. But, according to rumors, an actress from The Walking Dead has just joined the superhero fiction.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 6, Episode 9: This is Gus TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6, Episode 9: This is Gus TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Booked And Busy: Y&R Alum Joins Cast of Legendary Music Exec's Biopic

Rewind to the early 2000s, and the sweetest young couple in soaps was The Young and the Restless' J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca). Fast forward to 2021, and Luckinbill is off producing mega-hits... and Fonseca is starring in them! Fonseca was recently cast in the highly-anticipated biopic of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, Spinning Gold. She's also in the new Turner & Hooch reboot, launching July 21 on Disney+.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

9 Supernatural Stars Who Should Return For Jensen Ackles' Winchesters Spinoff

Supernatural came to a fairly definitive and and divisive end back in November 2020 after 15 seasons, but that long-running TV universe may already be returning to The CW in the form of a spinoff. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is developing a prequel that would center on John and Mary Winchester in the decades before Sam and Dean picked up the family business of saving people and hunting things. Fittingly called The Winchesters, the timeline presumably means that most Supernatural stars wouldn't be able to reprise their characters, but there are definitely some who could and should make an appearance in some form or other.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 16 spoilers

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article wondering about that, we’re happy to help by answering that, sharing some scoop, and looking towards the overall future of this season. Let’s start things off here with this: Unfortunately, you will be waiting for at least...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Americans Vet's NBC Pilot, Comic-Con Panels and More

The Americans vet Costa Ronin is partnering up with Morena Baccarin for a life of crime in NBC’s untitled bank heist drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The project stars Baccarin (Gotham, Homeland) as Elena Federova, a criminal mastermind who is coordinating a number of bank heists around New York City, and Ryan Michelle Bathe (All Rise) as Val Fitzgerald, the FBI agent who is determined to stop her. “The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth,” per the official description. Ronin — whose TV credits also include Homeland and Splitting Up Together — will play Sergey Vodianov, the love of Elena’s life and her partner in crime.