Soap Alums Join THE BOYS
A trio of soap alums have boarded the Amazon drama THE BOYS. Former Y&R stars Sean Patrick Flanery (ex-Sam) and Miles Gaston Villanueva (ex-Luca), as well as REVENGE alum Nick Wechsler (ex-Jack), will join previously cast Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric, DAYS) for the upcoming third season. The three will be playing superheroes on the show: Flanery will play Gunpowder, Villanueva will play Supersonic and Wechsler will play Blue Hawk, with Ackles playing Soldier Boy.www.soapoperadigest.com