Does this happen to you? Oftentimes, when I text the word “good,” my iPhone’s autocorrect changes it to “food.” Maybe the mix-up is just a happy accident, but it makes perfect sense to me, since those two words go so well together. Like peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Macaroni and cheese. Cake and ice cream. (OK, I’m carbing out now just thinking about it.) To my point, however: I really love good food. And although our definition of what food qualifies as “good” may vary, I’ll bet you feel the same way.