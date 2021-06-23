Peacock To Be Put On Fire Tomorrow

After a long detente, NBCUniversal and Amazon have announced that the Peacock streaming service will launch on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets in the U.S. starting tomorrow. The app will bring thousands of hours of on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming, to Fire TV and Fire tablet customers nationwide – an audience reach of around 50 million U.S. households. The app will be compatible with the entire Fire TV product line-up and will work with Alexa Voice Remote.