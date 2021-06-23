Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar edges higher as Fed debate over inflation continues

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar ended higher on Wednesday as two Federal Reserve officials said that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with...

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Price Index#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Fed Chair#Atlanta Fed#Euro#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Businessjack1065.com

Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank policy meeting later in the day. The U.S. dollar and other majors...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. dollar edges down

NEW YORK, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched lower in late trading on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.02 percent at 92.2117. In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.1868 U.S. dollars from 1.1867 dollars in the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BusinessUS News and World Report

Aussie, Kiwi Jump as Investors Wait for Fed Clues; Dollar Struggles

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Antipodean currencies rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of the greenback's weakness as investors waited for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus after pressure for rate hikes eased due to mixed labour market data. The New Zealand dollar jumped after a strikingly strong...
Businessrock947.com

Fed pivot, inflation boost emerging market interest rate hikes in June

LONDON (Reuters) – Emerging markets saw more interest rate hikes in June as a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve amplified inflationary pressures in a number of developing economies. Policymakers across a group of 37 emerging market central banks delivered a net five interest rate rises in June after...
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher as market awaits clues from U.S. Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Tuesday against a basket of peer currencies following the U.S. Independence Day long weekend as traders positioned themselves ahead of the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivotal June meeting. Market participants will be looking for clues as...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Extends Rebound as Investors Mull Policy Outlook Before Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Gold edged toward a fifth daily gain as investors mulled the economic outlook before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scanned for clues on U.S. monetary policy. The precious metal has begun July on a positive note, notching its highest close in more than two weeks on Monday....
Businessinvesting.com

Treasury Investors Keep Focus On Fed As They Shrug Off Inflation Concerns

Investors in U.S. Treasuries are shrugging off inflation worries and keeping yields well-contained. They seem to accept the argument from Federal Reserve policymakers that the recent increase in inflation will be transitory. Break-even inflation rates, derived from the yield difference between conventional and inflation-indexed Treasuries, peaked in May and have...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up as Dollar Weakens, Investors Await Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia and was close to a two-week high. A weaker dollar also gave the yellow metal a boost and investors await the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Gold futures rose 0.80% to $1,797.65 by...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Quickening U.S. Recovery Puts Fed Taper Discussion in Focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More clues on just when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to cut its pandemic-induced bond-buying spree are likely to emerge on Wednesday when the central bank publishes minutes of last month's pivotal meeting. Fed officials opened debate on dialing down their $120 billion a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus

EUR/USD buyers cheer DXY weakness to refresh intraday high. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales, Factory Orders eyed. US ISM Services PMI will be observed for inflation details, ECB meeting, FOMC minutes also be the key. EUR/USD...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Extends Gains For Fifth Day On Dollar Weakness

Gold prices rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday to hit a two-week high, drawing strength from a weaker dollar after last week’s mixed jobs data helped ease rate hike fears. Spot gold climbed 0.9 percent to $1,807.11 per ounce in London, rising for a fifth day, with some...
Marketsinvesting.com

The Dollar Reverses Lower; Is This The Real Thing?

The dollar's bounce extended further than we expected, helped by an aggressively hawkish view of the Fed, which has seen the market price in more than one hike before the end of next year. The dollar's rally into early July left the technical indicators stretched, and we note that near-term trend reversals recently have occurred around the end of the month or US jobs report.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck in neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week’s mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a hastening end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy