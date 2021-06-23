Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

River Architects Completes the World's First Passive House Certified Cidery

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

CALLICOON, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. River Architects, a Hudson Valley-based architecture firm specializing in sustainability, celebrates the completion of the world’s first Passive House Certified cidery – Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery in Callicoon, New York. The 9,300-square-foot building, which opens June 25, 2021, houses an organic hard cider production facility, tasting area, commercial kitchen, and event space. Built by Hudson Valley construction firm Baxter, the cidery is surrounded by an organic apple orchard on 62 acres of land.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Kitchen#First Passive House#Callicoon#Prweb#Passive House Cidery#Leed Accredited#Phius
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
San Francisco, CAfb101.com

Wildtype Now Operating World’s First Cultivated Seafood Pilot Plant, In-House Sushi Bar Will Be Operational Early Fall

Wildtype — a startup that makes sushi-grade cultivated salmon — announced today that its pilot plant is operational. Located in San Francisco, the first-of-its-kind facility substantially expands the company’s production capabilities and will be home to the world’s first space for cultivated seafood tastings and education. The pilot plant’s near-term capacity is approximately 50,000 pounds of seafood per year. At maximum capacity, the plant will be able to produce upwards of 200,000 pounds per year.
Stamford Advocate

North American Passive House Network and Building Energy Exchange Announce the Launch of New Online Passive House Education Pathway

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. North American Passive House Network (NAPHN) and Building Energy Exchange (BE-Ex) announce the launch of a new, coordinated on-demand Passive House training pathway for all industry stakeholders. This unique professional development pipeline provides short, introductory courses on critical Passive House principles and culminates in the Certified Passive House Designer (CPHD) training for building professionals across New York State and the US.
WorldArchDaily

Weather House / n o t architects studio

Text description provided by the architects. When you take a walk in the park, you will find a place to stay and change the way you spend your time depending on the weather, season, and time of the day. This is a proposal for a house that resembles a park and a walking path.
Sullivan County, NYny.gov

Empire State Development Announces Completion Of Seminary Hill Cidery’s New $4.9 Millon Cider House And Event Space In Sullivan County

First of its Kind Cidery uses Minimal Energy for Heating and Cooling Harnessing the Power of the Seasons. Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that Seminary Hill Cidery has completed construction of its new building to house cider making operations, while serving as a tasting room to welcome residents and visitors. The cider maker and orchard, located in the Hamlet of Callicoon, Sullivan County, invested $4.9 million to build the new facility at its 12-acre orchard that features more than 1,500 trees growing over 60 American heirloom, English and French varieties of apples and pears. Seminary Hill focuses on a holistic approach to the orchard's ecosystem, growing fruit without the use of chemical pesticides.
LifestyleTime Out Global

The first-ever house from legendary architect Antoni Gaudí is on Airbnb

Sure, you've seen La Sagrada Familia, but now is your chance to get an up-close-and-personal look at the work of pioneering Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí sans tourists. Casa Vicens in Barcelona – Gaudí first masterpiece – will open its doors for a special one-night stay on Airbnb next month. Built...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Earth House / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

Architects: Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates. Text description provided by the architects. The project started with the following question from the client to the architect. The society that surrounds us seems to be very mature. However, especially in urban areas, there is an impression that something really unhuman, has lost...
New York City, NYbrooklynbased.com

What it’s like to spend the night at New York’s only cidery that allows sleepovers

From where I’m standing, rows of apple trees stretch down the hillside toward the Delaware River with only the spire of a century-old seminary to obstruct my view of the valley below. As far as picturesque places for a cider tasting, this has got to be up there. But there’s another factor that distinguishes Seminary Hill from New York’s growing number of cideries (100 and counting)—it’s the only working cider farm in the state where you can also spend the night.
Home & GardenArchDaily

Grace House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Text description provided by the architects. This small wood-framed residence for a family of three takes advantage of the riverside views from its lot on the outskirts of Tokyo. Designed to cater to a work-from-home lifestyle, the storage, kitchen appliances, and other functional features are built into the walls to enhance unity and continuity in the long, narrow space. The result is a home where daily life coexists comfortably with work.
Visual ArtCommunity News

Inside the Shahn House: A Tale of Artists & Architects

Preservation New Jersey’s recently released 2021 list of important state structures that need to be watched for damage or destruction included one important to the New Jersey arts community, the Shahn House & Studio in Roosevelt. The house on 20 Tamara Drive was constructed in 1936 as part of Jersey...
Visual Artarchitectureartdesigns.com

Reborn House by Alhumaidhi Architects in Al-Bidea, Kuwait

The Reborn House is a luxurious seaside villa located in Bidaa, Kuwait. It was designed by Alhumaidhi Architects in an area where the western side is exposed to a busy street. Naturally, the design ensures maximum privacy from the street-side and maximum openness to the side facing the coast. The home spans across three levels and offers almost 13,000 square feet of luxurious minimalist living spaces with splendid views.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

glassed-in balcony fronts apollo architects' timber 'grace' house in tokyo

Located on the outskirts of tokyo, ‘grace’ by apollo architects and associates is a small, wood-framed residence for a family of three. the two-story home encloses private areas, such as the master bedroom and child’s bedroom, on the ground level, while the upper floor features an open plan space, topped by a gable roof with exposed rafters. the front balcony, a glassed-in intermediary space with deep eaves, lets riverside views inside while blocking visibility from the road thanks to one-way glass.
Manhattan, NYPLANetizen

World's Tallest Residential Building Nears Completion in Manhattan

A new crop of images of Central Park Tower in Manhattan is available to ogle. "The project is designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill architecture and is set to be the tallest residential building in the world once completed," according to an article by Dima Stouhi that shares the images and a few details about the development.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

New Third-Party Diamond Standard Certifies World’s First Climate Neutral Lab-Grown Diamonds With Verified Origin

In late June 2021, Latitude a lab-grown diamond company that’s a division of the Washington D.C.-based WD Lab Grown Diamonds opened a new chapter in jewelry history by announcing that it is the world’s first and only diamond company to produce lab-grown diamonds that are carbon neutral, and what’s more, climate neutral. While diamonds have long been evaluated based on their cut, color, clarity and carat weight (collectively known as the 4 Cs), Latitude embodies the 5th C, or climate neutrality. 100 per cent third-party certified climate neutral is a rating that surpasses carbon neutral in environmental stewardship. At this moment in time, it appears that Latitude embodies the highest environmental sustainability distinction of any diamond, lab-grown or naturally mined. All of this has been made possible by the world’s most stringent benchmark of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) accountability for the diamond industry: the SCS Global Services’ Jewelry Sustainability Standard, titled SCS 007. Developed over the last decade by an international multi-stakeholder committee, SCS 007 is the first standard program to accurately trace a diamond's epic journey from origin to cutter to manufacturer to jewelry store to consumer. The standard's documented empirical chain of custody provisions guarantee provenance with 99% accuracy. What’s more, according to Stanley Mathuram, executive vice-president of SCS Global Services, “WD Diamonds offset, mitigated, and reduced its environmental impact by eighteen times through strategic sustainability investments and process improvements over their year-long odyssey to meet our scientific standard and receive certification.” It is worth noting that along with WD Lab Grown Diamonds, other initial stakeholders who have signed up to undergo the process that will lead to attaining the SCS standard certification include such global jewelry brands as Swarovski, Goldiam, LUSIX Lab-Grown Diamonds, GreenRocks Created Diamonds and Nouveau Diamond.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Stepping Stone House / Craig Tan Architects

Houses, Residential Interiors • Melbourne, Australia. Text description provided by the architects. Exploring the notion of an urban retreat, the Stepping Stone House was designed by Craig Tan Architects, with collaboration on the interiors with Custom Co. On a narrow site, the house focuses on creating a nurturing family home that heightens social interactions, and a deeper engagement with the natural elements. Departing from the traditional front and rear garden arrangement, the key driver of the brief was to consolidate the gardens into a single Northerly orientated space at the front of the property.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

austin maynard architects' terracotta house reflects the spirit of a vegetable garden

Austin maynard architects completes its terracotta house in melbourne‘s bustling and bohemian neighborhood of fitzroy. the client sought a farm house with a large vegetable garden without leaving the city. beginning with an inner suburban cottage with a huge backyard in a community-spirited enclave, the team renovates the original house for the family of the client’s son, and constructs a new dwelling for her at the rear of the plot. between the two cottages is a garden and a shared pavilion. the house stands as a design-minded multi-generational home with its subtle combination of communal and private areas.
Visual ArtArchDaily

H House / G+ Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The building is built on a typical plot of land in urban areas with the main function on the ground floor and the living space above. Urban areas with houses facing each other, especially the west house, make most people afraid to open balconies or windows, leading to dependence on air conditioning and electric lights.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Coastal GasLink completes first HDD pull

Under-river pull one of the longest and heaviest ever in North America [Image credit: Coastal GasLink]. Coastal GasLink (CGL), which is building the 670-km pipeline connecting the LNG Canada gas liquefaction and export terminal on BC’s west coast to gas fields in the northeast corner of the province, has completed its first major horizontal d...
Interior DesignArchDaily

Hannington Road House / Matthew Giles Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Creating a series of indoor and outdoor experiences that blend expansive space and an unconventional sectional arrangement, Matthew Giles Architects have reimagined a Victorian townhouse in a way that adds in everyday delight. Situated in Clapham Old Town the design reorders the ground and first floor layouts and adds a new open-plan kitchen and living space beneath an expansive 2-storey void. On entry to the house, the young family is given immediate axial views through the extended building footprint to the kitchen and main living space. The generously proportioned entrance gives way to the dining area which links together the front reception room and the kitchen.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Sensational kitchen design ideas to inspire your home renovation

Every year, Wallpaper* searches for the coolest kitchens from the world’s best specialist manufacturers. Here, we select the best kitchen trends for 2022, from subtle pops of colour to the most sought-after materials for your kitchen cabinets, and including the latest multifunctional technology to make your kitchen ultra-smart. Kitchen trends...