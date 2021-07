Whether you have a short-haired or long-haired dog, grooming them is something that every owner should do on a regular basis. Combing, brushing, and trimming your dog's coat can help to prevent matting and tangles and have them looking and feeling amazing. One of the most common tools to have in your pet grooming arsenal is a proper comb, but there is an enormous number of combs to pick from on the market. Some are more ideal for removing fleas, de-shedding a thick coat, or just for simple detangling. To help you find the right one for your furry friend, we've gathered a list of some of the best dog combs available online today.