I spent the longest day of the year in Alexandra Square and it was a vibe

• “A Capitol Fourth”: PBS’ annual holiday telecast includes fireworks and host Vanessa Williams as one of the performers, also including Jimmy Buffet, Gladys Knight, Alan Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Pentatonix, René Fleming, Train, Jennifer Nettles, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Auli’i Cravalho, Laura Osnes, Ali Stroker, The National Symphony Orchestra, United States Army Band, U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and the Joint Armed Forces Chorus. The show runs 8-11 p.m. Sunday, July 4, online and WTVS-Channel 56 in Detroit (check local listings). PBS also offers its own Viewer Party toolkit with recipes, games and decoration ideas at pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth/. … Meanwhile, musical acts Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire and more light up the stage, followed by fireworks that will light up New York City’s summer skyline in “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.” Show begins at 8 p.m. July 4 on NBC.