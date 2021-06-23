I spent the longest day of the year in Alexandra Square and it was a vibe

Fashion designer Tanya Taylor's Fourth of July doesn't look like your traditional Independence Day celebration. A born-and-raised Canadian, Taylor only adopted the holiday after becoming a New York City resident about a decade ago—and she's been celebrating it (in her own way) ever since. "Our tradition over the past five years is to host a 'NAFTA' party in our backyard in East Hampton," she says, "meaning we invite all our Canadian friends on July 4th and get an amazing local Mexican food truck to come park in the driveway and create delicious short-rib tacos." And while her iteration may not be par for the course, it shows that Taylor certainly knows how to throw a party. Here, she shares how she makes the holiday memorable—from the menu down to the playlist, and, of course, table linens from her debut homeware collection.