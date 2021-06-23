Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld to Direct and Star in Netflix Movie About the Creation of Pop-Tarts

By Andrew Shuster
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Seinfeld is set to direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, an upcoming Netflix movie about the creation of Pop-Tarts. The concept for the comedic film was inspired by a joke Seinfeld told during his 2020 Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill, in which he mused about the origins of the Pop-Tart.

www.mediaite.com
CancerPosted by
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Star Starring in 'Polly Pocket' Film Written and Directed by Lena Dunham

Mattel and MGM are super-sizing Polly Pocket for the big screen with Golden Globe winner Lena Dunham attached as a writer and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) to star. Collins is also listed as a producer on the film alongside Dunham's production company Good Thing Going. The feature film promises to be reminiscent of Tyra Banks's Life-Size film as it follows a young girl who forms a bond with a pocket-sized woman (Collins). According to Deadline, Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will executive produce on behalf of Good Thing Going, while Winnie Carrillo and Sandino Moya-Smith will EP for MGM. Additionally, Kevin McKeon and Robbie Brenner will supervise production for Mattel.
Moviescynopsis.com

06/24/21: Jerry Seinfeld takes the proverbial cake with new Netflix film

CBS: United States of AI at 8:30 and Clarice at 10p. As had been rumored, ViacomCBS announced another reorg, this time setting the leadership team for its global streaming business. Tanya Gile, currently GM of MTV Entertainment Group, is elevated as a “centralized head” to lead all content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally as chief programming officer, streaming. In other moves, George Cheeks, CBS president/CEO, will also serve as chief content officer, News & Sports, Paramount+. Jim Gianopulos, chairman/CEO, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as chief content officer, movies, Paramount+. Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, adds the title chief content officer, music, Paramount+. Chris McCarthy, president, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as chief content officer, unscripted entertainment and adult animation, Paramount+, while David Nevins, chairman/CEO, Showtime Networks, will also serve as chief content officer, scripted originals, Paramount+. Nicole Clemens will broaden her responsibilities as president, Paramount Television Studios, to include president, Paramount+ original scripted series, and Brian Robbins, president, Kids & Family Entertainment, will also serve as chief content officer, Kids & Family, Paramount+.
TV & Videosasumetech.com

Netflix: When will Seinfeld be on Netflix?

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix. We know that much! Now, everyone is wondering when Seinfeld will be released on Netflix. With Friends leaving Netflix a few years ago and The Office moving to Peacock late last year, Netflix is lacking an iconic sitcom that fans will watch over and over again, as they did with Friends and The Office. I don’t know if Seinfeld will be that show, but it’s one of the best, most popular, and most successful sitcoms of all time, so it’s the best Netflix can do right now.
Moviesblackchronicle.com

Queen Latifah Stars Opposite Adam Sandler In Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Hustle’

Queen Latifah will star opposite Adam Sandler in a new Netflix basketball feature entitled Hustle, which is being directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler will produce the film with the streamer under Happy Madison with Lebron James’ The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The two were spotted out filming the movie between Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and ends up getting chased by the FBI and mafia.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jayda Cheaves At Pee’s Birthday Celebration

Pretty Girl and Socialite Jayda Cheaves made a grand appearance at Pee’s Birthday Celebration that took place a few days ago! She was the talk of the town and I think she was the best-dressed in the building that took place at the fabulous Fox Theatre! Yes from the laid baby edges, the high ponytail, exquisite makeup job and that gold embellished peek-a-boo cut out dress, yes she ate that look up!
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.