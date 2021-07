The Triad Business Journal has named Randy Williams to its inaugural class of Leaders in Diversity for his leadership and work to promote diversity and inclusion. Williams, vice president and associate provost for inclusive excellence at Elon, was recognized in the “Top Diversity and Inclusion Officer” category by the regional business publication, which announced the honorees online this week and will feature them in its July 2 print edition. Williams was one of just three in the region recognized in the category. Honorees were selected for their “leadership, commitment and motivation in driving the diversity agenda throughout the organization and the wider community.”