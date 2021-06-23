Innovative Youth Transportation Solution HopSkipDrive Releases Second Annual Safety Report
In-depth report reveals data about safety incidents and investments in 2020. HopSkipDrive, an innovative, safe youth transportation solution, released its second annual Safety Report, revealing detailed data about safety incidents, driving behavior and safety investments. The company is the only one in the youth transportation space to publish a safety report, and encourages others to publish annual safety reports to hold the industry as a whole accountable.www.mysanantonio.com