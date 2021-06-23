Cancel
Louisiana State

Sports Betting Now Legal in Louisiana

By Mikey O
Magic 1470AM
 9 days ago
Sports betting is finally on the way to Louisiana residents, as Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the legislation into law. Edwards had already signed a bill at the beginning of June to establish the taxes and fees for sports betting in the state. Now with signing Senate Bill 247 and Senate Bill 142 yesterday, everything is in place for Louisiana casinos to start applying for state sports wagering licenses for in-person betting and to start building their sports wagering mobile apps.

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

