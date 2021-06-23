Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

ACD and Attestiv Collaborate to Bring AI Photo Analysis and Authenticity into Claims Operations for Fraud Prevention

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Two insurtechs team up to prevent and detect digital media fraud in auto insurance claims. AutoClaims Direct, Inc., (ACD) an established auto claims technology and services company to the property and casualty industry, and Attestiv, Inc., a leading media authenticity platform today announced a joint collaboration to bring photo verification and fraud detection to ACD’s CLARITY technology platform.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acd#Insurance Company#Insurance Industry#Fraud Detection#Acd#Attestiv Collaborate#Autoclaims Direct Inc#Attestiv Inc#Ai#Fleet Administrators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Computer Scienceaithority.com

The ai Corporation Teams up With the University of Southampton to Tackle Fraud With Machine Learning

Ai’s Knowledge Transfer Partnership with the University of Southampton’s Computer Science and Mathematics Departments funded by Innovate UK grant. The ai Corporation (ai), an FCA approved expert in payments, fraud and risk management, and the University of Southampton (UoS), announced the launch of a ground breaking research partnership, that aims to further improve fraud risk strategy automation through machine learning.
BusinessThrive Global

Dmitry Shapiro of GoMeta: “Let employees use their digital tools of choice”

Let employees use their digital tools of choice. It is hard for IT departments to swallow this, as it goes completely against standardization. The problem with standardization is that it is also restrictive by definition. Technology is evolving dramatically faster than IT departments can respond. Letting employees stay on the bleeding edge gives companies an advantage.
Economyinvesting.com

TeraBlock Partners with Binance Cloud to Bring Industry-Leading Technology, Liquidity, and Security Solutions to Users

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 30th June, 2021, TeraBlock, a cryptocurrency trade automation exchange, is excited to announce its partnership with Binance Cloud, an infrastructure solution for customers and partners to launch digital asset exchanges leveraging Binance’s industry-leading technology, security and liquidity. Binance Cloud will be handling TeraBlock’s exchange technology development...
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

IT Insight: IT skills in great demand

Like almost every other industry, the Information Technology sector needs talented, trained employees. Within this industry, growth is much faster than other industries, at 11% projected growth between 2019-2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With great reliance on data management, analysis, and storage as well as cyber security and cloud computing, demand for these workers is intense.
ComputersEurekAlert

AI and marshmallows: Training human-AI collaboration

Despite unprecedented advancements in technology and countless depictions of complex human-AI interactions in sci-fi movies, we have yet to fully achieve AI bots that can engage in conversation as naturally as humans can. Kushal Chawla, researcher at the USC Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) and a doctoral student in computer science, along with collaborators at both the USC Information Sciences Institute (ISI) and ICT are taking us one step closer to this reality by teaching AI how to negotiate with humans.
TechnologyIndustry Week

Enable Smarter Manufacturing with Digital Solutions

Digitalization is changing business models and manufacturing approaches across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. These changes may increase pressure on CPG manufacturing professionals, but at the same time they present new business opportunities. How can your CPG company seize upon these opportunities? In this white paper, we will characterize and frame the challenges you face and then discuss the digital tools that will help you tackle these challenges today and into the future.
Public Safetythepaypers.com

SEON partners VCC Live to deliver fraud prevention solutions

SEON has partnered with VCC Live to help end fraud for contact centres in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. The deal will mean that VCC Live customers will benefit from SEON’s security and fraud detection across all channels, including phone, email, or webchat, minimising the time spent on analysing fraudulent applications.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Crexendo Selects Atlanta-Based Rev.io as Partner to Support Growth

Crexendo, Inc. an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced a new strategic billing partnership with Rev.io. Crexendo selected Rev.io due to the platform's automation capabilities, billing scalability for new product launches, and its existing partnership and integrations with NetSapiens.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Social Media Analytics Market Demand and Key Players by 2026: IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems

Global Social Media Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or "likes" to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.
Technologyaithority.com

IRD Introduces AI-Enabled CVSA Decal Reader For Commercial Vehicle Operations

Extremely high read rates ensure that vehicle’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) inspection status may be determined in advance of reaching inspection facilities. Artificial Intelligence is used to automatically sort vehicles based on a visual indicator of the vehicles’ inspection status. IRD Inc. a Quarterhill Inc. company is pleased to...
Technologyfinextra.com

Fiserv launches cloud-based CRM platform

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions , has launched EnteractSM, a new, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for financial institutions. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Enteract enables financial institutions to grow market share and deepen customer relationships by providing bankers with insights...
Public SafetyThe Drum

Bringing clarity to 3 common ad fraud misconceptions

The dangers of digital ad fraud have been on marketers’ radars for several years, with headlines about fraud detection organizations uncovering multimillion-dollar schemes and estimates of global ad fraud losses reaching in the billions. You might think that with the latest technology and solutions available to detect fraud that it’s...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

New Alcatraz AI and VTI Security Partnership Promotes Industry Adoption of Facial Authentication Technology

New Alcatraz AI and VTI Security Partnership Promotes Industry Adoption of Facial Authentication Technology. Top systems integrator VTI Security partners with Alcatraz AI to add the Alcatraz Rock autonomous access control solution to its product offerings. This partnership will no doubt introduce modern facial authentication technology to a wider, more diverse market.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Digital transformation needs data integrity to be successful

The exponential growth of business data, coupled with advancements in cloud computing, AI, and the IoT has unleashed an era of digital transformation across the globe. This is why data integrity is an urgent business imperative, because digital transformation initiatives and business activities designed to set strategy, retain customers, and grow the business require trusted data to be successful.
Softwareaithority.com

Hoylu Brings Visual Collaboration to Every Agile Team

Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, introduces a seamless way to collaborate on and visualize any Agile project. Most product development teams use some form of Agile to manage how they plan and execute projects. However, as we shift away from in-person work it’s become a lot harder to visualize sprints, product roadmaps, backlogs, and other Agile work streams. Product owners spend hours going through lists of tickets in issue tracking systems like Jira and VersionOne to map out dependencies and prioritize deliverables. Scrum teams can spend days figuring out project scope and locking down commitments.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Sourcing Journal

WOX Brings AI to Ozone Bleaching and Denim Finishing

Wiser Tech is an innovation and technology company that has set out to change the current textile industry. Based in Turkey, the world-class R&D center has been working on advanced technologies that will revolutionize denim finishing processes. “WOX, the first product of these technologies, physically consists of an ozone drum and generator, but in spirit, it was designed as a network object that provides data to artificial intelligence algorithms,” said Fuat Gozacan, founder of Wiser Tech. “With this feature, it is a first in the industry.”