ACD and Attestiv Collaborate to Bring AI Photo Analysis and Authenticity into Claims Operations for Fraud Prevention

Global Social Media Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or "likes" to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.