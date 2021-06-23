Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Keep wearing face masks, Britons to be told

By Ben Riley-Smith,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWearing face masks and social distancing when ordering at bars are expected to continue to be advised by the Government for months, even if the July 19 reopening goes ahead. The Telegraph understands that laws underpinning both rules are due to be lifted in time for July 19 but advice to Britons to that effect is set to remain in place.

www.telegraph.co.uk
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Central London#Transport For London#Britons#Uk#Telegraph#Treasury#Government#Londoners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Ditch the masks in three weeks, Boris: PM faces Cabinet split as ministers say ALL legal restrictions should go on July 19 - with Rishi Sunak and George Eustice vowing to stop wearing masks after Freedom Day

Boris Johnson is struggling to contain an apparent Cabinet split today as ministers openly said they will ditch face masks the moment they are not compulsory - and suggested that should happen on July 19. George Eustice dismissed the idea he would keep wearing face coverings when they are not...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Dominic Cummings kicks Health Secretary while he is down claiming Britain ‘gets Hancocked every week’

Dominic Cummings has launched another searing attack on Health Secretary Matt Hancock, accusing him of negligence which cost lives. In a blog post, the PM’s former chief adviser accused the Health Secretary of mishandling care homes restrictions and the Test and Trace system during the pandemic, and said others including the PM and Cabinet Secretary had lost confidence in Mr Hancock.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson dismisses warning ‘hundreds of thousands’ will die from tropical diseases after aid cuts

Boris Johnson has dismissed a warning that “hundreds of thousands of people” will die from tropical diseases because of his aid cuts – despite it coming from the World Health Organisation.The prime minister also refused to grant an early vote on the controversy, despite being ordered by the Commons Speaker to allow MPs to have their say.Tory rebel Andrew Mitchell protested that the cut would lead to a staggering 280 million drugs, tablets and vaccines being “burnt and destroyed” – writing off Britain’s past investment.“This one act will lead to the maiming, blinding, disruption of lives and deaths of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Thousands queue for jabs as UK third wave ‘definitely under way’

Thousands spent the day queuing for coronavirus jabs amid warnings a third wave of infections is “definitely under way”.Long queues formed outside “super pop-up” vaccination centres at football grounds in London on Saturday as the vaccine programme was opened up to anyone aged over 18.A huge line was in place at the London Stadium in Stratford, east London, as people waited for their jab, while giant clinics were also set up at Tottenham Hotspur FC and at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea FC had 6,000 Pfizer doses ready to administer.Meanwhile the UK recorded a further 14 Covid deaths, and more than...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Greece ends mandatory face mask-wearing outdoors as pandemic recedes

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors and ease other remaining restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said on Wednesday, with infections now clearly on the wane. Wearing face masks will remain mandatory in indoor spaces but not outdoors from Thursday except in congested places.
ProtestsTelegraph

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters descend on central London

Good evening. That's all for our live Covid updates until tomorrow. Here are the latest developments:. Anti-lockdown protesters have thrown tennis balls at Parliament and Downing Street and chanted "shame of you" as tens of thousands marched on central London railing against continuing Covid restrictions amid mounting fury at the Health Secretary's affair scandal.
Public HealthTelegraph

800,000 workers at risk of leaving central London in Covid exodus

London risks losing more than 835,000 jobs as the pandemic sparks a permanent shift in working patterns, research has found. Around two out of five people living in the capital’s 14 central boroughs could do their roles from elsewhere, according to analysis by consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA). The research,...
Public Health985theriver.com

Malta bans unvaccinated Britons to keep out Delta variant of COVID-19

VALLETTA (Reuters) – Malta will introduce tighter COVID-19 rules on Wednesday, banning British visitors who are not fully vaccinated in an effort to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry said. Unvaccinated children under 12 can enter with an adult, but the move will...
Public SafetyNew Haven Register

Police investigating harassment of top UK medical official

LONDON (AP) — British police said Tuesday that they are investigating the circumstances around the seeming harassment and intimidation of England's chief medical officer by two men in a park in central London. The incident, which was captured in video footage and shared on social media, shows Prof. Chris Whitty...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows ‘Thugs’ Jostling England’s Chief Medical Adviser in London Park

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit out at a group of “thugs” who filmed themselves hassling his top medical adviser in a London park. Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, has become a familiar face in Britain during the pandemic, regularly appearing alongside Johnson in announcements about lockdowns and case numbers. The video shows two men cackling and cheering as they grab Whitty and jostle him around. London’s Metropolitan Police said the incident happened in St. James’s Park, near Buckingham Palace, on Sunday, and that the men involved had been spoken to by officers. Johnson fired off an angry tweet about the incident Tuesday morning, writing: “I condemn the behaviour of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it.”
Public Healthwincountry.com

Britain on course to lift COVID restrictions on July 19, Johnson says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is on course to be able to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, in his most confident statement yet that what has been dubbed “Freedom Day” will take place as planned. Johnson, whose government is again under...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

U.K. Health Chief Quits After Caught Kissing Aide During Lockdown

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock stepped down from his post Saturday after a tabloid newspaper printed a photo of the embattled politician kissing an aide when the country was still under a strict lockdown. Key Facts. On Friday, The Sun’s front page featured a security camera photo of Hancock kissing...