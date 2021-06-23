Cancel
Jackson County, NC

Jackson 10U All-Stars win pool play

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jackson County Little League 10U All Stars swept pool play to secure a number one seed in this weekend’s District 5 tournament at Parker Meadows in Franklin. Jackson County will face the winner of the game between Mountaineer (Waynesville) and Henderson County at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. In pool play, Jackson rolled to wins over Henderson County (19-9) and Hominy Valley (25-0). The team scored 20 runs in the second inning against Hominy Valley. Team members include, from left: (kneeling) Ben McAbee, Haylen Cole, Carson Miller, Eli Franks, Henry Harrison, Mason Puskarich, Landon Forbis; standing: Crosley Prenger, Jeron Martens, Hudson Manis, Trey Caulkins, Kameron Rathbone, Weston Dills and Gideon Goss; (back) coaches Josh Carnes, Jeff Goss and Rick Harrison.

