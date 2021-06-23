Wrestlers win tournament

Twin Cedars’ softball squad came away with a clean sweep and won the North Mahaska tournament, while the Pleasantville softball squad was swept in the tournament. The Sabres’ softball squad took the first game of the tournament over Pleasantville by a final of 8-2. Twin Cedars then turned around and beat the host for the Championship by a final of 5-3. Pleasantville lost to North Mahaska in their first game by a final of 6-3. Twin Cedars, who won the North Mahaska tournament for the second year in a row, is now riding a ten-game winning streak and currently stand at 21-5. With the two losses, Pleasantville drops to 11-17 on the year.