Dallas, TX

JLL Negotiates Sale of 154,000 SF Bronze Way Distribution Center in Southwest Dallas

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Bronze Way Distribution Center, a 154,000-square-foot industrial property that is situated on 7.9 acres in southwest Dallas. Built in 1978, the front-load building features 22- to 24-foot clear heights and was fully leased to building materials distributor Boise Cascade Co. at the time of sale. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller, Huntington Industrial Partners, in the transaction. Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

