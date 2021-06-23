All Good Presents Umphrey's McGee in Frederick, Maryland for a Drive-In Concert!

Umphrey’s McGee made its long-awaited return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre over the weekend for a three-night run of concerts. The run was filled with musical highlights, including a pair of debuts dispersed throughout the weekend. Though “Restrung“—debuted on Friday—has technically seen the stage as “Unsung Hero”, the song has since been reworked and now goes by a new name and will be included on the band’s next studio album, You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull. Saturday saw Umphrey’s sandwich an entire first set inside “Nothing Too Fancy”, and Sunday featured the debut of the new original, “Nether”.