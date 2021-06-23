All Good Presents Umphrey's McGee in Frederick, Maryland for a Drive-In Concert!
Umphrey's McGee performs at It’s Showtime at the Drive-In for 2 special shows on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and Wednesday, June 30, 2021 brought to you by All Good Presents. Gates open at 5:00PM and show starts at 6:30PM for both events. Tickets are still available for these special live performances at a unique drive-in concert venue located at the Frederick Fairgrounds. These shows are for all ages.www.mysanantonio.com