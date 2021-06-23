Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Olivia Rodrigo Announces 'Sour Prom' Concert Film

By Jon Blistein
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo will host her own alternative prom during a special concert film airing Tuesday, June 29th at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on her YouTube channel. The Sour Prom Concert Film will find Rodrigo performing songs form her debut album Sour. Prior to the show, starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, Rodrigo will host an official “pre-party,” where she’ll be answering questions from fans and sharing behind the scenes stories about the making of Sour Prom.

www.greenwichtime.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthewoodword.org

Press Play: Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album is anything but “Sour”

If there is any album that deserves a standing ovation, it would be Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour.” Rodrigo, who is only 18 years old, released her debut album on May 21 after her three previous singles achieved insane amounts of success and popularity on streaming platforms. Rodrigo is best...
Celebritiesthecut.com

Only Olivia Rodrigo Could Make Me Want to Relive Prom

Olivia Rodrigo’s unmatched talent for making everyone want to relive high school is still going strong. Even though she did just graduate, the singer announced today that she is hosting her own prom, or a SOUR concert film live stream, which sounds way cooler than any prom I attended in high school.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Olivia Rodrigo Accused By Courtney Love Of Plagiarising Artwork

Olivia Rodrigo has been accused by Courtney Love for plagiarising and ‘stealing’ after the release of Sour Prom concert film artwork. The former Hole singer highlights similarities between the cover art of the band’s 1994 album, Live Through This, and Rodrigo‘s new photos for her upcoming Sour Prom concert film.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Revealed Her Feelings Have Changed A Lot Since Writing 'Sour'

After the release of her debut album, Olivia Rodrigo has a new lease on life. The May 21 arrival of Sour blessed fans with sad bop after sad bop, and Rodrigo will admit she was very sad while writing the record. But she’s also grown immensely after releasing Sour, and in a new interview, detailed why her life is different now that the album is out. The way Olivia Rodrigo's feelings have changed since writing Sour reveal how far she’s come.
CelebritiesColumbian

Courtney Love calls Olivia Rodrigo ‘rude’ copycat

Courtney Love has accused pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo of plagiarizing artwork from “Live Through This,” the 1994 album by Love’s band Hole. What initially began as a sweet, friemdy Instagram exchange Thursday between the veteran rocker and the Gen Z superstar spiraled into bitter allegations of intellectual-property theft over the weekend when Love accused Rodrigo of “stealing” Hole’s concept to promote her upcoming concert film “Sour Prom.”
Musicofficialcharts.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR claims most consecutive weeks at Irish Number 1 for a female artist album in five years

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR is Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart for a fifth week, the longest consecutive reign in over five years for a female artist album. The 18-year-old rising star’s debut album outperformed the rest of the Top 5 combined to lead the Top 50 for another seven days. The last album by a female solo artist to spend more successive weeks at Number 1 was Adele’s 25, which enjoyed a six-week stint on top across March and April 2016.
Musicofficialcharts.com

What should be Olivia Rodrigo's next single from Sour? Vote!

Just five weeks after its release, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is already shaping up to be one of the most successful debut albums in recent years. The record has spawned two Number 1s on the Official Singles Chart; lead single Drivers License held the top spot for nine weeks, while its third spin-off Good 4 U has enjoyed a five-week reign at the summit, which looks set to end this Friday (July 2). The album's second single, Deja Vu, peaked at Number 4.
Celebritiesmxdwn.com

Courtney Love Asks For Flowers and Apology Note in Social Media Comments Claiming Olivia Rodrigo “Stole” the Artwork for Upcoming Sour Prom Live Stream from Live Through This Album Cover

Last Thursday, June 24, Courtney Love pointed out the similarity between Olivia Ridrigo’s Sour Prom concert film artwork and the cover art for Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This. Since then, she has been asking Rodrigo to send her flowers and an apology note for allegedly “stealing an original idea.”
CelebritiesComplex

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 for a second time in its five-week run on the charts. Sour becomes only the second album this year, joining Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, to move over 100,000 in each of its first five weeks. After earning 105,000 album equivalent units, Sour soared from third to first, leaping over Polo G, who earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week with Hall of Fame.
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Is Olivia Rodrigo dating Adam Faze? Viral videos fuel rumors

Fans think that viral sensation Olivia Rodrigo could be in a new relationship after she was spotted getting close to producer Adam Faze at the Space Jam 2 event. While Olivia was already popular thanks to her starring role in Disney’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ the internet went crazy when she released her song ‘Drivers License,’ which swept the charts and now has over 245 million views on YouTube.