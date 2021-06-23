Olivia Rodrigo Announces 'Sour Prom' Concert Film
Olivia Rodrigo will host her own alternative prom during a special concert film airing Tuesday, June 29th at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on her YouTube channel. The Sour Prom Concert Film will find Rodrigo performing songs form her debut album Sour. Prior to the show, starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, Rodrigo will host an official “pre-party,” where she’ll be answering questions from fans and sharing behind the scenes stories about the making of Sour Prom.www.greenwichtime.com