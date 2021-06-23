Olivia Rodrigo Announces 'Sour Prom' Concert Film

After the release of her debut album, Olivia Rodrigo has a new lease on life. The May 21 arrival of Sour blessed fans with sad bop after sad bop, and Rodrigo will admit she was very sad while writing the record. But she’s also grown immensely after releasing Sour, and in a new interview, detailed why her life is different now that the album is out. The way Olivia Rodrigo's feelings have changed since writing Sour reveal how far she’s come.