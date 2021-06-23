Tidal Commerce Selected as Preferred Provider by the American Academy of Dermatology
CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Tidal Commerce, an innovative financial technology and payment processing company, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Academy of Dermatology to be the preferred vendor of merchant services for their members nationwide. With a membership of more than 20,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations.www.mysanantonio.com