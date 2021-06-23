Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, NC

Sheriff’s Office arrests

Sylva Herald
 10 days ago

The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between June 7 and 20. Jaicelyn Dalyla Shanelle Beck, 21, Cherokee, failure to appear – fishing without a license, fish trout closed season, possession of controlled substance in jail, FTA – possession with intent to manufacture, sale or distribute heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance in jail, PWIMSD Schedule II substance, trafficking heroin.

www.thesylvaherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Sylva, NC
City
Glenville, NC
County
Jackson County, NC
City
Whittier, NC
City
Cherokee, NC
City
Robbinsville, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#False Pretense#Fta#Pwimsd Schedule Ii#Dwlr#Amber Nicole Franks#Tbi#Cashiers#Ofa#Colby Taylor Price#Wfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...