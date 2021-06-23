Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Family-owned pizza joint to open in Montford Park

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Crust Pizza is putting down roots in Montford Park.

The family-owned and -operated pizza restaurant has signed a deal to open a 6,200-square-foot restaurant at ParkTowne Village, says George Kanellopoulos.

[8-year-old boy spends birthday in uptown handing out pizza to homeless in ‘tent city’]

He expects to invest over $1 million to renovate and combine two spaces at 1600 Woodlawn Road — including the former Libretto’s Pizzeria spot — for that venture.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme opened lower in its debut on the Nasdaq Thursday, getting off to a bit of a lackluster start. Shares opened at $16.30 but then ticked higher to $17.67 in afternoon trading. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, known for its glazed doughnuts, priced its initial public offering...