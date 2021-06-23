Family-owned pizza joint to open in Montford Park

CHARLOTTE — The Crust Pizza is putting down roots in Montford Park.

The family-owned and -operated pizza restaurant has signed a deal to open a 6,200-square-foot restaurant at ParkTowne Village, says George Kanellopoulos.

He expects to invest over $1 million to renovate and combine two spaces at 1600 Woodlawn Road — including the former Libretto’s Pizzeria spot — for that venture.

