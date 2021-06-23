New meters help TWSA with leaks, improve accuracy
The Tuckaseigee Water and Sewer Authority is joining the digital age. The authority recently implemented a system that allows meters to be read remotely. Director Daniel Manring introduced the system to TWSA’s board at its June 15 meeting during an organizational update. The implementation is a result of years of planning and work. The first step in the process was to install digital water meters at every service location across the county.www.thesylvaherald.com