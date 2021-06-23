Paula Deen Reveals What Gordon Ramsay Is Really Like - Exclusive
With the newest season of "MasterChef" underway on FOX, chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is back doing what he does best: guiding hopeful amateur cooks and chefs to potential greatness, using a whole lot of tough love (to put it mildly). But this time around, he's doing it with the help of some of the most accomplished and influential chefs in the business. "MasterChef: Legends," as the new season is dubbed, is raising the stakes (and the star power) with household names like Emeril Lagasse, Masaharu Morimoto, and Paula Deen showing up to help mentor and judge the contestants — and Mashed got an inside scoop.www.mashed.com