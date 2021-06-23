Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Paula Deen Reveals What Gordon Ramsay Is Really Like - Exclusive

By Alexandra Cass
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the newest season of "MasterChef" underway on FOX, chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is back doing what he does best: guiding hopeful amateur cooks and chefs to potential greatness, using a whole lot of tough love (to put it mildly). But this time around, he's doing it with the help of some of the most accomplished and influential chefs in the business. "MasterChef: Legends," as the new season is dubbed, is raising the stakes (and the star power) with household names like Emeril Lagasse, Masaharu Morimoto, and Paula Deen showing up to help mentor and judge the contestants — and Mashed got an inside scoop.

www.mashed.com
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Paula Deen
Person
Emeril Lagasse
Person
Masaharu Morimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Show#Fox#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsExtra

LOL! How Gordon Ramsay Intimidates His Daughters’ Boyfriends

“Extra’s” Mark Wright spoke with Gordon Ramsay as he promoted Season 11 of his hit show “Master Chef.”. Ramsey is a world-famous chef, but does he ever cook for his kids’ friends? He quipped, “Four or five years ago, they used to bring friends home, but now they bring boyfriends home — which really grates on me.”
Celebritiesmashed.com

What Paula Deen Wishes You Knew About Southern Cooking

For anyone that might be even slightly inclined to believe that Southern cooking is somehow "less than" say, French cooking, there's good reason to change that opinion. The first thing to know is that it was in the American South that barbecue was developed, established, and perfected — and as a cooking style, barbecue is every bit as nuanced, if not quite a bit more so than even sous vide or confit (regardless of how fancy those French words might sound).
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

Gordon Ramsay Reacted to a TikToker Cosplaying as Him

You may know Gordon Ramsay to be one of the best cooks around, but did you know he's actually a comedian too? Well, not really, but if his adventures on TikTok are anything to go by then he's guaranteed to give you a good laugh. Case in point, his most recent reaction to a TikToker who decided to cosplay him.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Just a Reminder That Paula Deen Is Super Racist and Shouldn't Be on TV

Tonight, Paula Deen makes an uncomfortable and ethically unnecessary appearance on MasterChef Legends. That's right, Paula Deen, the former food show personality known for her love of butter and casually using the "N-word" is back on television, and people are beyond furious. As they should be. It's unclear why Deen was chosen to appear on MasterChef Legends when there are plenty of talented chefs who aren't bigots.
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Truth About Gordon Ramsay's Falling Out With Marcus Wareing

Gordon Ramsay can be pretty controversial. The fiery chef is known for his hot temper and ferocious personality. As Eater tells us, Ramsay has gotten into controversies with numerous chefs over the years, including Jamie Oliver, Marcus Samuelsson, Anthony Bourdain, Mario Batali, Jacques Pepin, and others as well. Legendary chef...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Kitchen Ingredient Paula Deen Never Touches - Exclusive

If you ask Paula Deen, she'll proudly tell you she's not a certified chef. "I'm a cook. I've never been to school. I graduated from my grandmother Paula's kitchen," as she put it. But Deen is a culinary legend all the same, and she knows her way around a kitchen. The Southern cuisine connoisseur and TV personality can deep fry just about anything, turn Twinkies into a gourmet dessert, and uses more butter in her recipes than you can even imagine (via Paula Deen). Of course, if you've watched her shows, checked out her YouTube channel, or read her cookbooks, you know that Deen can and will cook with just about anything, from green tomatoes to alligators (yes, seriously).
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Real Reason These Celebrity Chefs Disappeared

Celebrity chefs are ever-present entities in today's entertainment world, thanks to the unprecedentedly vast exposure of the professional culinary scene. Assorted cooking shows and competitions constantly highlight the best and brightest talent in the professional kitchens, and the chefs themselves are often media-savvy enough to recognize that increasing fame tends to mean increased business opportunities.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Ingredient Is One Of The Most Expensive In The World

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is not afraid of exploring the unknown. As far as food is concerned, Ramsay does not mind going that extra mile to get his hands on rare ingredients. According to Food Sided, the chef has experimented like never before while filming the show "Uncharted Portugal." Think about this: He has dived into the sea to find scallops in Norway and has even tackled a rattlesnake somewhere along the way. Not an easy feat, by any means.
TV ShowsTV Fanatic

MasterChef: Legends Sneak Peek: A Saucy Paula Brings the Heat and Humor!

Yes, Ms. Paula Deen is making her iconic appearance on MasterChef Season 11 Episode 3. It's the final round of auditions, and the latest prospects present their signature dishes, hoping to obtain one of the five remaining white aprons. Paula is not only bringing her expertise, but she's bringing her...
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in Chicago’s River North

CHICAGO — Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant in Chicago. The “Hell’s Kitchen” TV personality made the announcement Thursday on his social media accounts that “Gordon Ramsay Burger” will open soon in River North. The post reads: “#Chicago….I’ve got some big news for you….#GordonRamsayBurger is coming to you...
Celebritiesmashed.com

Aarón Sánchez Dishes On His Relationship With Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Despite being a household name, "MasterChef: Legends" judge Aarón Sánchez still looks up to his celebrity co-star, Gordon Ramsay. Sánchez has been vocal over the years about his admiration for the chef, restaurateur, and executive producer of the show, and told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he's never worked with a "personality and a talent like Gordon." As Ramsay's colleague on "MasterChef" since 2017, Sánchez admitted to being impressed by how Ramsay juggles multiple projects, restaurants, and responsibilities. The moment the judges step in front of the cameras? Sánchez says Ramsay is always ready to go.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Is Facing Serious Criticism. Here's Why

It seems there are two distinct categories of Gordon Ramsay fans: those who can't get enough of Chef Crankypants' culinary wisdom, and those who can't get enough of the Michelin-starred chef-slash-restaurant emperor's cantankerous antics. Of course, there is quite a lot of overlap between the two, which only amplifies Ramsay's appeal. Never has that been more apparent than in the public's reaction to Ramsay's show, "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," which has been airing on National Geographic since 2019. From the very beginning — even before the show aired its first episode — the reception wasn't exactly glowing.
Chicago, IL101wkqx.com

Gordon Ramsay is bringing a fancy burger joint to Chicago

Gordon Ramsay is bringing a fancy burger restaurant to Chicago. Outside of Las Vegas, this will only be the second city (clever) in the US to have a location. More on this from Time Out Chicago, but you can plan on dining there late in 2021/early 2022. Man, I can’t wait to sink my teeth into a juicy, delicious idiot sandwich. — [eric]
RecipesHello Magazine

Gordon Ramsay brought to tears over 'ruined' recipe

TV chef Gordon Ramsay is not one to shy away from honesty when it comes to food. Often reducing his trainees to tears with his brutal opinions, the talented chef has earned his Michelin stars for a reason. The tables turned last week when it was Gordon who got emotional...