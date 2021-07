Traditionally, bridges have been designed and documented on 2D drawings and spreadsheets. The main challenge with this approach was ensuring that all documents reflect the latest design through multiple design changes. This was a time-intensive process fraught with potential for human error and liability risk. To address these challenges, two 3D model-based BIM workflows have been developed: a Dynamo-based approach and an InfraWorks-based approach. The Dynamo workflow is highly customizable and powerful (e.g., able to leverage machine learning) but has a steeper learning curve. The InfraWorks approach is easy to learn, relies on existing (and familiar) software for customization, and is easy to communicate visually at all stages of design.