AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Goodman Insurance Services, Inc.

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce Goodman Insurance Services, Inc. (Goodman Insurance) of Foothill Ranch, CA has joined AssuredPartners. Goodman Insurance is the second acquisition in June and the 21st acquisition in 2021. The team of eight will remain under the leadership of Goodman Insurance’s President, Justin Goodman and COO, Jordan Goodman.

State
California State
State
Florida State
GamblingPosted by
inForney.com

Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with FAST Acquisition Corp.

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertitta Entertainment, Inc., the parent company of Golden Nugget/Landry's ("Fertitta" or the "Company"), a leader in the gaming, restaurant, hospitality and entertainment industry, and FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) ("FAST"), a special purpose acquisition company co-headed by Doug Jacob and Sandy Beall, announced today that they have entered into an amendment to their previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into between the parties on February 1, 2021. According to the amendment, the Company has agreed to contribute certain operating businesses not originally included as part of the business combination with FAST for no additional debt. Businesses that will now be contributed to the public company include the Mastro's brand, the Aquariums, the Pleasure Pier, Vic and Anthony's, and a handful of smaller restaurant concepts, adding a total of 42 incremental, high-quality business assets. Also, the Company will enter into a transaction to acquire the Catch restaurants, including Catch Steak, which restaurant group is already 50% owned indirectly by Tilman J. Fertitta. In connection with the amendment, Mr. Fertitta, the Company's owner, will receive additional equity in the NYSE public company which will increase his total equity stake post -closing of the transaction to approximately 72%.
Businessaithority.com

Affle Announces Completion of Jampp Acquisition

Affle Limited through its subsidiaries, announced the completion of acquisition to acquire full control, tech IP assets and 100% ownership of Jampp, a leading global programmatic mobile marketing company. Affle had approved and announced the acquisition on June 9, 2021 and this marks the successful completion of its biggest acquisition till date.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Novolex Closes On Acquisition Of Flexo Converters USA, Inc.

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex, an industry leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced it has acquired the business of Flexo Converters USA, Inc. and certain of its affiliates. The intention to acquire was originally announced May 17. Flexo is a manufacturer of stock, custom and...
BusinessMySanAntonio

SAM Announces Acquisition of Marbach

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. SAM Companies, the nation’s leading provider of geospatial and construction services, is pleased to announce that on June 25, 2021, it completed the acquisition of Marbach, Brady & Weaver, Inc. and Marbach-Palm, Inc., collectively known as Marbach, a multidisciplinary land surveying and engineering company operating in the Great Lakes region.
BusinessLodging

Nomadix Inc. Announces Acquisition of Angie Hospitality

LOS ANGELES—Nomadix Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, announced the acquisition of Angie Hospitality, a voice-activated and contactless technology solutions provider for hotels. After years of close partnership, the strategic alignment of technology and talent brings new value to Nomadix channel partners and hotel customers. The addition of Angie in-room voice assistants and its mobile app to the Nomadix product portfolio will create a competitive and integrated experience for customers, while also increasing scalability, global support, and innovation.
Businessinforney.com

Quikserv Announces the Acquisition of U.S. Bullet Proofing

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Quikserv, Inc. ("Quikserv"), an industry leading manufacturer of transaction windows, ticket windows, and security transaction solutions, announces the acquisition of United States Bullet Proofing, Inc. ("U.S. Bullet Proofing" or "USBP"). Based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, U.S. Bullet Proofing offers a wide array of Blast,...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Banyan Software Announces Acquisition Of HWA International Inc.

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HWA International Inc., a leader in trust accounting software that addresses the reporting and regulatory complexities of trust administration. Headquartered in Memphis,...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Caregiver Inc. announces rebranding

Caregiver Inc., a provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), announced June 29 the unveiling of a network-wide rebranding initiative that affirms the growing company’s values and mission. “We are excited to launch the new corporate brand that represents our commitment to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of QAD Inc.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by QAD Inc. (QADA) - Get Report (QADB) - Get Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Stockholders will receive $87.50 for each share of QAD Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Bellefontaine, OHaithority.com

JFS Partners Provides Sell-Side Advisory Services to NetGain Information Systems in Their Acquisition by Aunalytics, Inc.

Sell-Side Representation of NetGain Information Systems – Bellefontaine, OH Managed Services Provider. JFS Partners, a specialized M&A Advisory and Consulting firm facilitating transactions in the MSP, Cloud, Colocation and Communications industries, announced the acquisition of NetGain Information Systems, a leading provider of cloud and managed IT services in Central Ohio, by Aunalytics, Inc, a leading It Services and data analytics firm with offices in Indiana and Michigan.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VESTA Modular Announces Acquisition Of BD Modular Solutions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTA Modular ("VESTA" or the "Company") today announced it had completed the acquisition of Dallas-Based BD Modular ("BD"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, BD Modular is a rapidly growing provider of temporary and permanent modular buildings. BD serves clients in the education, industrial, construction, government, and retail sectors and has become a market leader in the Southwestern United States.
ConstructionBusiness Insider

Bird Construction Inc. Announces Mechanical And Electrical Maintenance Services Contract Award Valued At Approximately $75M

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has been awarded a three-year contract with a two-year extension option for mechanical and electrical maintenance services for the North West Redwater Partnership. The total value of the multi-year contract awarded is potentially up to $75 million.
Softwareaithority.com

Nextech AR Solutions Closes Acquisition of Threedy.ai, Inc.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp, a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Threedy.ai, Inc. (“Threedy”), a 3D artificial intelligence (“AI”) modeling for E-commerce company based in Silicon Valley, California. “I’m pleased to officially...
Financial Reportsfranchising.com

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Village Inn and Bakers Square

Restaurants and Updates Earnings Guidance For Fiscal Year 2021. Included in the transaction are 114 franchised Village Inn restaurants, 21 Corporate Village Inn restaurants, and 13 Corporate Bakers Square restaurants. We are increasing 2021 guidance as follows:. Net Restaurant Revenue from $155-$160 mm to $180-$185 mm. Net Income from $2.8-$3.2...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Axo Announces Acquisition Of LendMe, The Leading Distributor Of Personal Loans And Insurance In Denmark

OSLO, Norway, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axo AS, a leading distributor of personal finance products in the Nordic region and portfolio company of Corsair, a leading private equity firm targeting services, software, and payments investments in financial services, announced last week that it has agreed to acquire tech-enabled loan broker LendMe. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Amador County, CAledger.news

FBN: AFFORDABLE INSURANCE SERVICES

This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company, State of Organization, California. The registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above. Signature of Registrant:. /s/ Josh Church, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Amador County on...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Alliance Healthcare Services Announces Acquisition By And Integration With Akumin

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. ("Alliance"), a leading national provider of radiology and oncology solutions to hospitals, health systems and physician groups, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired for $820 million by Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: AKU), a premier provider of freestanding outpatient radiology services in the U.S. The closing of the transaction is expected in third quarter of 2021, subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Artera Completes Acquisition Of Feeney Utility Services Group

ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services, LLC ("Artera"), one of the nation's industry-leading providers of integrated infrastructure services to natural gas and electric industries, completed the previously announced acquisition of Feeney Utility Services Group ("FUSG"), comprised of Feeney Brothers Utility Services ("Feeney") and DDS Companies ("DDS"). With this combination, Artera now exceeds more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue, employing more than 10,800 skilled professionals, with operations in 39 states across the United States.