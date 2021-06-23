Kara Holzhauer Gold

She was born December 26, 1968 in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Holzhauer and Alberta (McRoy) Holzhauer Veltman. Kara is survived by her three children: Stephanie Claybourn and husband Brandon of Centralia, son: Curtis Brown and Kenzie Fletcher of Centralia, and Raelan Gold of Centralia; three grandchildren: Ryleigh, Reese, Renleigh; several granimals; her brother: Steve Holzhauer and wife Brenda and family; twin sister: Tara (Holzhauer) Machado and family of Vista, CA; three sisters: Vicki (Holzhauer) Mayfield and family of Hawaii, Jackie (Holzhauer) Cook and family of California, and the late Debbie Pennington and family; step-brother: Eddie Veltman and wife Maureen of Centralia; a step-sister: Linda Veltman of Centralia; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.