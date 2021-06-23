Cancel
Centralia, IL

Kara Holzhauer Gold

x95radio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe was born December 26, 1968 in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Holzhauer and Alberta (McRoy) Holzhauer Veltman. Kara is survived by her three children: Stephanie Claybourn and husband Brandon of Centralia, son: Curtis Brown and Kenzie Fletcher of Centralia, and Raelan Gold of Centralia; three grandchildren: Ryleigh, Reese, Renleigh; several granimals; her brother: Steve Holzhauer and wife Brenda and family; twin sister: Tara (Holzhauer) Machado and family of Vista, CA; three sisters: Vicki (Holzhauer) Mayfield and family of Hawaii, Jackie (Holzhauer) Cook and family of California, and the late Debbie Pennington and family; step-brother: Eddie Veltman and wife Maureen of Centralia; a step-sister: Linda Veltman of Centralia; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

