Loki Saying Love Hurts? A Mood.
**Spoilers for Loki episode 3 “Lamentis” lie within.**. One of my favorite aspects of WandaVision was the exploration of Wanda’s grief, and it gave us a beautiful line: “What is grief if not love preserving?” That idea, that our grief and pain from losing someone is just our love for them continuing on, is a comforting way of thinking about that pain. We can all relate to times in our life when grief overtook us, and having that connection is meaningful to so many of us.www.themarysue.com